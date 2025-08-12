Best private K-12 schools in the Denver metro area
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
Best private K-12 schools in the Denver metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#19. Calvary Apostolic Academy
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 57 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#18. Our Lady Help of Christians Academy
– Location: Watkins, CO
– Enrollment: 175 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#17. Flatirons Academy
– Location: Westminster, CO
– Enrollment: 412 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#16. Life Christian Academy
– Location: Westminster, CO
– Enrollment: 64 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#15. Shining Mountain Waldorf School
– Location: Boulder, CO
– Enrollment: 231 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
maroke // Shutterstock
#14. Belleview Christian Preparatory School
– Location: Westminster, CO
– Enrollment: 340 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#13. Cedar Wood Christian Academy
– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 26 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
PeopleImages.com – Yuri A // Shutterstock
#12. Augustine Classical Academy
– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 250 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#11. Beth Eden Baptist School
– Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
– Enrollment: 111 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#10. Denver Christian School
– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 985 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#9. Front Range Christian School
– Location: Littleton, CO
– Enrollment: 448 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#8. Denver Academy of Torah
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 176 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#7. Mile High Academy
– Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
– Enrollment: 253 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#6. Denver Jewish Day School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 353 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#5. The Denver Waldorf School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 259 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#4. Crescent View Academy
– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 617 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#3. Dawson School
– Location: Lafayette, CO
– Enrollment: 471 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#2. St. Mary’s Academy
– Location: Englewood, CO
– Enrollment: 713 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#1. Colorado Academy
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 1,048 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+