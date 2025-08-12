Skip to Content
Stacker-Denver

Best private K-12 schools in the Denver metro area

Published 5:10 PM

Best private K-12 schools in the Denver metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#19. Calvary Apostolic Academy

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 57 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#18. Our Lady Help of Christians Academy

– Location: Watkins, CO
– Enrollment: 175 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#17. Flatirons Academy

– Location: Westminster, CO
– Enrollment: 412 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#16. Life Christian Academy

– Location: Westminster, CO
– Enrollment: 64 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#15. Shining Mountain Waldorf School

– Location: Boulder, CO
– Enrollment: 231 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#14. Belleview Christian Preparatory School

– Location: Westminster, CO
– Enrollment: 340 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#13. Cedar Wood Christian Academy

– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 26 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#12. Augustine Classical Academy

– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 250 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#11. Beth Eden Baptist School

– Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
– Enrollment: 111 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#10. Denver Christian School

– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 985 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#9. Front Range Christian School

– Location: Littleton, CO
– Enrollment: 448 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#8. Denver Academy of Torah

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 176 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#7. Mile High Academy

– Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
– Enrollment: 253 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#6. Denver Jewish Day School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 353 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#5. The Denver Waldorf School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 259 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Crescent View Academy

– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 617 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. Dawson School

– Location: Lafayette, CO
– Enrollment: 471 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. St. Mary’s Academy

– Location: Englewood, CO
– Enrollment: 713 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. Colorado Academy

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 1,048 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

