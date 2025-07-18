fizkes // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs in Denver that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, a bachelor’s degree remains essential to many high-paying jobs across the United States.

Annual tuition and fees at four-year colleges rose 10 to 14% on average from 2010-11 to 2021-22, National Center for Education Statistics data shows. For many students, this means taking out loans. Federal student loan recipients who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 borrowed an average of over $45,000 to earn their degree, as measured four years after graduation.

While expensive, bachelor’s degrees provide higher earnings potential for U.S. workers. A Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis from 2021 shows that bachelor’s degree holders make $277 more weekly than the median for all jobs, and $525 more than those whose highest education level is a high school diploma. What’s more, the unemployment rate is lower for bachelor’s degree holders at 3.5%, compared to 4.7% for all U.S. workers.

To be sure, not all jobs that require a bachelor’s pay well. So, if you’re going to get an undergraduate degree, what jobs will pay enough to make it worthwhile?

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Denver that require a bachelor’s degree. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Materials engineers

– Median annual wage: $100,520

– Median hourly wage: $48.33

– Total employment: 260 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Electrical engineers

– Median annual wage: $101,730

– Median hourly wage: $48.91

– Total employment: 2,240 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Mechanical engineers

– Median annual wage: $101,880

– Median hourly wage: $48.98

– Total employment: 3,110 people (2.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Network and computer systems administrators

– Median annual wage: $102,050

– Median hourly wage: $49.06

– Total employment: 6,330 people (4.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Construction managers

– Median annual wage: $103,280

– Median hourly wage: $49.66

– Total employment: 6,430 people (4.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Data scientists

– Median annual wage: $103,800

– Median hourly wage: $49.91

– Total employment: 2,510 people (1.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

– Median annual wage: $103,900

– Median hourly wage: $49.95

– Total employment: 140 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

– Median annual wage: $104,790

– Median hourly wage: $50.38

– Total employment: 3,540 people (2.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Chemical engineers

– Median annual wage: $104,910

– Median hourly wage: $50.44

– Total employment: 400 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

– Median annual wage: $105,510

– Median hourly wage: $50.73

– Total employment: 1,920 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

– Median annual wage: $105,600

– Median hourly wage: $50.77

– Total employment: 190 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Labor relations specialists

– Median annual wage: $107,150

– Median hourly wage: $51.52

– Total employment: 500 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Engineers, all other

– Median annual wage: $108,190

– Median hourly wage: $52.02

– Total employment: 1,500 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Facilities managers

– Median annual wage: $109,260

– Median hourly wage: $52.53

– Total employment: 730 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Computer systems analysts

– Median annual wage: $110,570

– Median hourly wage: $53.16

– Total employment: 6,870 people (4.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Database administrators

– Median annual wage: $111,720

– Median hourly wage: $53.71

– Total employment: 1,450 people (0.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Information security analysts

– Median annual wage: $111,740

– Median hourly wage: $53.72

– Total employment: 3,650 people (2.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Computer occupations, all other

– Median annual wage: $115,790

– Median hourly wage: $55.67

– Total employment: 4,570 people (2.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Physical scientists, all other

– Median annual wage: $117,890

– Median hourly wage: $56.68

– Total employment: 420 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Fundraising managers

– Median annual wage: $123,500

– Median hourly wage: $59.37

– Total employment: 250 people (0.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Sales engineers

– Median annual wage: $123,760

– Median hourly wage: $59.50

– Total employment: 970 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $125,090

– Median hourly wage: $60.14

– Total employment: 4,920 people (3.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Aerospace engineers

– Median annual wage: $126,730

– Median hourly wage: $60.93

– Total employment: 1,470 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Computer hardware engineers

– Median annual wage: $129,140

– Median hourly wage: $62.09

– Total employment: Not available

#26. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $129,450

– Median hourly wage: $62.24

– Total employment: 3,830 people (2.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $129,500

– Median hourly wage: $62.26

– Total employment: 25,060 people (16.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Actuaries

– Median annual wage: $130,400

– Median hourly wage: $62.69

– Total employment: 460 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. General and operations managers

– Median annual wage: $131,680

– Median hourly wage: $63.31

– Total employment: 27,020 people (17.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Database architects

– Median annual wage: $132,360

– Median hourly wage: $63.64

– Total employment: 3,880 people (2.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Natural sciences managers

– Median annual wage: $135,240

– Median hourly wage: $65.02

– Total employment: 670 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $135,890

– Median hourly wage: $65.33

– Total employment: 7,010 people (4.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Administrative services managers

– Median annual wage: $136,800

– Median hourly wage: $65.77

– Total employment: 1,170 people (0.75 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Emergency management directors

– Median annual wage: $137,950

– Median hourly wage: $66.32

– Total employment: 60 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Training and development managers

– Median annual wage: $139,050

– Median hourly wage: $66.85

– Total employment: 490 people (0.32 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Petroleum engineers

– Median annual wage: $139,320

– Median hourly wage: $66.98

– Total employment: 670 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $139,560

– Median hourly wage: $67.10

– Total employment: 680 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $142,680

– Median hourly wage: $68.60

– Total employment: 610 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $147,510

– Median hourly wage: $70.92

– Total employment: 570 people (0.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Advertising and promotions managers

– Median annual wage: $149,850

– Median hourly wage: $72.04

– Total employment: 190 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $154,220

– Median hourly wage: $74.15

– Total employment: Not available

#10. Compensation and benefits managers

– Median annual wage: $159,390

– Median hourly wage: $76.63

– Total employment: 150 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $159,880

– Median hourly wage: $76.87

– Total employment: 8,260 people (5.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $162,670

– Median hourly wage: $78.21

– Total employment: 6,510 people (4.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Materials scientists

– Median annual wage: $164,010

– Median hourly wage: $78.85

– Total employment: Not available

#6. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $166,140

– Median hourly wage: $79.88

– Total employment: 4,350 people (2.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $168,760

– Median hourly wage: $81.13

– Total employment: 2,130 people (1.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $170,160

– Median hourly wage: $81.81

– Total employment: 7,690 people (4.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $170,690

– Median hourly wage: $82.06

– Total employment: 8,220 people (5.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

– Median annual wage: $175,690

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 4,620 people (2.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $220,560

– Median hourly wage: $106.04

– Total employment: 300 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)