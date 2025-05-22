Skip to Content
Best private high schools in the Denver metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Beth Jacob High School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 48 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#24. Augustine Classical Academy

– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 200 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#23. Faith Christian Academy

– Location: Arvada, CO
– Enrollment: 815 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#22. Beth Eden Baptist School

– Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
– Enrollment: 111 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#21. Denver Christian School

– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 969 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#20. Lutheran High School

– Location: Parker, CO
– Enrollment: 1,076 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#19. Bishop Machebeuf High School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 338 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#18. Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School

– Location: Commerce City, CO
– Enrollment: 60 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#17. Front Range Christian School

– Location: Littleton, CO
– Enrollment: 448 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus

#16. Accelerated Schools

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 24 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#15. Denver Academy of Torah

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 176 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#14. Holy Family High School

– Location: Broomfield, CO
– Enrollment: 748 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#13. Tara High School

– Location: Boulder, CO
– Enrollment: 45 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#12. Watershed School

– Location: Boulder, CO
– Enrollment: 116 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#11. Mile High Academy

– Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
– Enrollment: 264 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#10. Valor Christian High School

– Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
– Enrollment: 1,162 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#9. Mullen High School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 755 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#8. Denver Jewish Day School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 350 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#7. Regis Jesuit High School

– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 1,682 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#6. The Denver Waldorf School

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 290 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#5. Crescent View Academy

– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 617 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Dawson School

– Location: Lafayette, CO
– Enrollment: 503 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. St. Mary’s Academy

– Location: Englewood, CO
– Enrollment: 700 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. Colorado Academy

– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 1,036 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. Kent Denver School

– Location: Englewood, CO
– Enrollment: 768 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

