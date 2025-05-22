Best private high schools in the Denver metro area
Best private high schools in the Denver metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Beth Jacob High School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 48 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#24. Augustine Classical Academy
– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 200 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#23. Faith Christian Academy
– Location: Arvada, CO
– Enrollment: 815 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#22. Beth Eden Baptist School
– Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
– Enrollment: 111 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#21. Denver Christian School
– Location: Lakewood, CO
– Enrollment: 969 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#20. Lutheran High School
– Location: Parker, CO
– Enrollment: 1,076 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#19. Bishop Machebeuf High School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 338 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#18. Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School
– Location: Commerce City, CO
– Enrollment: 60 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#17. Front Range Christian School
– Location: Littleton, CO
– Enrollment: 448 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#16. Accelerated Schools
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 24 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#15. Denver Academy of Torah
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 176 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#14. Holy Family High School
– Location: Broomfield, CO
– Enrollment: 748 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#13. Tara High School
– Location: Boulder, CO
– Enrollment: 45 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#12. Watershed School
– Location: Boulder, CO
– Enrollment: 116 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#11. Mile High Academy
– Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
– Enrollment: 264 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#10. Valor Christian High School
– Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
– Enrollment: 1,162 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#9. Mullen High School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 755 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#8. Denver Jewish Day School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 350 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#7. Regis Jesuit High School
– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 1,682 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#6. The Denver Waldorf School
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 290 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#5. Crescent View Academy
– Location: Aurora, CO
– Enrollment: 617 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#4. Dawson School
– Location: Lafayette, CO
– Enrollment: 503 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. St. Mary’s Academy
– Location: Englewood, CO
– Enrollment: 700 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Colorado Academy
– Location: Denver, CO
– Enrollment: 1,036 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Kent Denver School
– Location: Englewood, CO
– Enrollment: 768 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+