Best public high schools in the Denver metro area
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
Best public high schools in the Denver metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#25. Prospect Ridge Academy
– Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 1,488 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#24. Lakewood High School
– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO
– Enrollment: 1,885 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#23. Centaurus High School
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,525 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#22. Ralston Valley Senior High School
– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO
– Enrollment: 1,843 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#21. Silver Creek High School
– Location: St Vrain Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,250 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#20. Arapahoe High School
– Location: Littleton Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 1,820 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#19. DSST: Montview High School
– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#18. Monarch High School
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,523 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#17. Mountain Vista High School
– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO
– Enrollment: 2,259 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#16. Cherokee Trail High School
– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO
– Enrollment: 2,924 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#15. Northfield High School
– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 1,872 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#14. Denver School of the Arts
– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 1,058 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#13. STEM School Highlands Ranch
– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO
– Enrollment: 1,452 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#12. Niwot High School
– Location: St Vrain Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,497 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#11. Boulder High School
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 2,074 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#10. DSST: Conservatory Green High School
– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 574 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#9. East High School
– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 2,505 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#8. Rock Canyon High School
– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO
– Enrollment: 2,377 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#7. DSST: Cedar High School
– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 558 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Grandview High School
– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO
– Enrollment: 2,774 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#5. D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School
– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO
– Enrollment: 1,125 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#4. Fairview High School
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,880 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Cherry Creek High School
– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO
– Enrollment: 3,797 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Mircea Moira // Shutterstock
#2. Peak to Peak Charter School
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,450 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#1. Stargate Charter School
– Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 1,596 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.