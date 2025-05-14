Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Best public high schools in the Denver metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#25. Prospect Ridge Academy

– Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 1,488 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#24. Lakewood High School

– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO

– Enrollment: 1,885 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#23. Centaurus High School

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,525 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

maroke // Shutterstock

#22. Ralston Valley Senior High School

– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO

– Enrollment: 1,843 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#21. Silver Creek High School

– Location: St Vrain Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,250 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#20. Arapahoe High School

– Location: Littleton Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 1,820 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#19. DSST: Montview High School

– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 570 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#18. Monarch High School

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,523 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#17. Mountain Vista High School

– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO

– Enrollment: 2,259 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#16. Cherokee Trail High School

– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO

– Enrollment: 2,924 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Northfield High School

– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 1,872 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#14. Denver School of the Arts

– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 1,058 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#13. STEM School Highlands Ranch

– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO

– Enrollment: 1,452 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#12. Niwot High School

– Location: St Vrain Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,497 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. Boulder High School

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 2,074 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#10. DSST: Conservatory Green High School

– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 574 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#9. East High School

– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 2,505 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#8. Rock Canyon High School

– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO

– Enrollment: 2,377 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#7. DSST: Cedar High School

– Location: Denver Public Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 558 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Grandview High School

– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO

– Enrollment: 2,774 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#5. D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School

– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO

– Enrollment: 1,125 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#4. Fairview High School

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,880 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Cherry Creek High School

– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO

– Enrollment: 3,797 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#2. Peak to Peak Charter School

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,450 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#1. Stargate Charter School

– Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 1,596 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.