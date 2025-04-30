Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘YouTube Short Series’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Interviewer (supporting, male, 22-39)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Esperando’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Daughter (lead, 8-12)

— Mother (lead, female, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Small Town Colorado Documentary Recreations Shoot’

– Project type: documentary series

– Roles:

— Lead Character (18 Y.O. White Male, 5’11 – 6’0 FT, Dirty Blonde Hair) (lead, male, 18-25)

— Lead Character (77 Y.O. White Male, Short White Hair, 5’8) (lead, male, 60-85)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the documentary series here

‘Generation Alpha Research Video’

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Generation Alpha Participant (chorus ensemble, male, 11-14)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the documentary here

‘Untitled Sci-Fi Short’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Heather (lead, female, 18-25)

— Toren (lead, 18-25)

— Sam (supporting, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $78

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lawyer (lead, 40-60)

— Therapist (supporting, female, 30-50)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Ten’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Elpida Dancer (supporting, female, 10-13)

— Irene Dancer (supporting, female, 16-18)

— Eleni Dancer (lead, female, 21-25)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Torn Eagle: Impeach and Be Damned’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Martha Johnson Patterson (supporting, female, 30-35)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Birthday Bash’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Sound (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Pueblo, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

