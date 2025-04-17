Lukas Gojda // Shutterstock

How much it costs to park at Denver International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Denver International Airport. Parking options range from more convenient and expensive options on-site to cheaper parking lots that may require a taxi or shuttle.

On-site parking options at Denver International Airport range in price from $7 to $168. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.

On-site parking lots at Denver International Airport

#1. 61st and Pena: $7

#2. Pikes Peak Lot: $8

#3. East Economy: $18

#3. West Economy: $18

#5. East Garage: $30

#5. West Garage: $30

#7. Short Term East: $168

#7. Short Term West: $168

Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168

#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168

#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89

#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80

#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80

#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80

#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75

#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75

#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75

#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70

Off-site parking for Denver International Airport

Off-site parking options by Denver International Airport can be as close as 1.5 miles or as cheap as $5.49/day.

Nearest off-site parking lots

#1. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Denver Airport Parking: 1.5 miles ($14.00/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Park2Jet DEN Airport Parking PREMIUM: 2.5 miles ($11.99/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Covered Self Park

#3. High Plains Hotel DEN Airport Parking: 2.7 miles ($8.99/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham DEN Airport Parking: 2.8 miles ($10.00/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Courtyard by Marriott DEN Airport Parking: 2.9 miles ($9.99/day)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

Cheapest off-site parking lots

#1. AmericInn Hotel Inn Suites Denver Airport Parking: $5.49/day (6.0 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Courtyard Gateway Park DEN Airport Parking: $6.99/day (6.9 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#2. Holiday Inn Express & Suites DEN Airport Parking: $6.99/day (4.5 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#4. Hyatt Place DEN Airport Parking: $7.49/day (10.7 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

#5. Ramada by Wyndham DEN Airport Parking: $7.75/day (3.7 miles)

– Free Airport Shuttle, Outdoor Self Park

This story was

produced by

Way and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.