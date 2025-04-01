Canva

Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver by diners

Whether you’ve waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there’s something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai’i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver.

Businesses were selected using Yelp’s ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#29. New China Cafe

– Rating: 4.2/5 (296 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 609 East Alameda Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: chinese, seafood, breakfast & brunch

#28. Hasu Sushi & Grill

– Rating: 4.2/5 (393 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 250 Steele St. Ste 104 Denver, Colorado

– Categories: sushi bars, japanese, seafood

#27. 801 Fish

– Rating: 4.2/5 (74 reviews)

– Address: 999 17th St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood

#26. TK’s Surf And Turf Kitchen

– Rating: 4.3/5 (183 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 10890 East Dartmouth Ave. Unit 13 Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood

#25. Los Carboncitos

– Rating: 4.3/5 (384 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 722 Sheridan Blvd. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: mexican, desserts, seafood

#24. Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.3/5 (1174 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1539 17th St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood, new american, live/raw food

#23. Water Grill

– Rating: 4.3/5 (309 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 1691 Market St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood

#22. Odyssey Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.3/5 (1347 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 603 East 6th Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: sicilian, seafood, pasta shops

#21. FelFel Mediterranean

– Rating: 4.4/5 (1126 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4401 South Tamarac Pkwy Denver, Colorado

– Categories: mediterranean, seafood, kebab

#20. Country Thai

– Rating: 4.4/5 (94 reviews)

– Address: 823 Thornton Pkwy Denver, Colorado

– Categories: thai, seafood, noodles

#19. Serene Cuisine Of India

– Rating: 4.4/5 (198 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2070 South University Blvd. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: indian, seafood, cocktail bars

#18. Yummy Hot Pot

– Rating: 4.4/5 (294 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2500 West Alameda Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: hot pot, seafood

#17. Logan Street

– Rating: 4.5/5 (214 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 400 East 7th Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: wine bars, new american, seafood

#16. Angelo’s Taverna

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1727 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 620 East 6th Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: italian, seafood, bars

#15. Cody’s Cafe and Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (381 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10203 East Iliff Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: italian, seafood, asian fusion

#14. Nola Voodoo Tavern

– Rating: 4.5/5 (287 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2231 Bruce Randolph Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: cafes, bars, seafood

#13. Guard and Grace Modern Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1777 reviews)

– Price level: $$$$

– Address: 1801 California St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: steakhouses, seafood, new american

#12. The 49th

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1066 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4550 South Kipling St. Ste 6 Denver, Colorado

– Categories: burgers, bars, seafood

#11. Uchi Denver

– Rating: 4.5/5 (933 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 2500 Lawrence St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: japanese, seafood, asian fusion

#10. Alaskan Salmon Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 4300 East Colfax Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood

#9. Fish N Beer

– Rating: 4.6/5 (405 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3510 Larimer St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood, cocktail bars

#8. Jack’s on Pearl

– Rating: 4.6/5 (108 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 1475 South Pearl St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: bars, steakhouses, seafood

#7. Crab & Shell Cajun Seafood

– Rating: 4.6/5 (47 reviews)

– Address: 2819 East Colfax Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: cajun/creole, seafood

#6. Mr Peralta Mariscos

– Rating: 4.6/5 (60 reviews)

– Address: 3900 Osage St. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood, mexican

#5. Supreme Chicken

– Rating: 4.6/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 5410 East Colfax Ave. Denver, Colorado

– Categories: mexican, chicken shop, seafood

#4. Poke Moke

– Rating: 4.7/5 (73 reviews)

– Address: 3003 East 3rd Ave. Ste C Denver, Colorado

– Categories: poke, hawaiian, seafood

#3. Turtle Boat

– Rating: 4.7/5 (461 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2231 South Broadway Denver, Colorado

– Categories: seafood, poke, salad

#2. Mariscos El Charco

– Rating: 4.9/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 4978 Leetsdale Drive Denver, Colorado

– Categories: mexican, seafood, cocktail bars

#1. Aloha Cones

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 601 North Broadway Denver, Colorado

– Categories: hawaiian, poke, seafood

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.