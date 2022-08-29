

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Denver

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

#44. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $34,940

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)



#43. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $35,010

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



#42. Tutors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $36,860

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)



#41. Preschool teachers, except special education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $38,100

– #118 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)



#40. Library technicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $41,410

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

#39. Self-enrichment teachers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $44,280

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,640

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)



#38. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $46,970

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)



#37. Archivists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $50,360

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)



#36. Museum technicians and conservators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $55,380

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)



#35. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $56,110

– #66 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

#34. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $58,010

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)



#33. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $59,850

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)



#32. Curators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $62,630

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)



#31. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $63,950

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)



#30. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $64,110

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#29. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $64,950

– #121 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)



#28. Special education teachers, middle school

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $65,210

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)



#27. Special education teachers, secondary school

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $66,310

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)



#26. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $66,580

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)



#25. Librarians and media collections specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $67,020

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#24. Special education teachers, preschool

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $67,240

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– Employment: 21,130

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)



#23. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $68,920

– #104 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)



#22. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)



#21. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $71,910

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)



#20. Education teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $73,570

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

#19. Instructional coordinators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $75,000

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)



#18. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $76,240

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)



#17. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $76,870

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 9,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)



#16. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $77,370

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)



#15. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $78,210

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

#14. History teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $80,220

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)



#13. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $80,460

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)



#12. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $81,150

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)



#11. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $82,400

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)



#10. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $82,580

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

#9. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $87,060

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)



#8. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $89,240

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,110

– Employment: 5,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)



#7. Business teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $89,410

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)



#6. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $90,160

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)



#5. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $90,920

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#4. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $91,280

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)



#3. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $91,590

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)



#2. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $110,320

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)



#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $172,540

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)