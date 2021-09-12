stacker-Denver



Canva

Highest-paying jobs in Denver

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Denver, the annual mean wage is $64,880 or 15.2% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $280,660. Read on to see which jobs make the list.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#50. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,260

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Nurse practitioners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,590

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#48. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,860

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 31,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#47. Computer and information research scientists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,950

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890

– Employment: 30,220

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

– Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.



Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Nurse midwives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $114,980

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

– Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#45. Education administrators, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $115,190

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 960

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200

– Employment: 140,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.



Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#44. Pharmacists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,030

– #325 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

#43. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,910

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– Employment: 27,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,400)

— Tulsa, OK ($186,490)

— Midland, TX ($167,040)

– Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.



BDUK fibre // flickr

#42. Electronics engineers, except computer

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $118,290

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.



Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#41. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $118,490

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,050

– Employment: 14,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,340)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($139,930)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,150)

– Job description: Conduct hearings to recommend or make decisions on claims concerning government programs or other government-related matters. Determine liability, sanctions, or penalties, or recommend the acceptance or rejection of claims or settlements.



Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Personal financial advisors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,890

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.



Canva

#39. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $120,010

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#38. Commercial pilots

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $121,230

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#37. Training and development managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $124,060

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.



IBM Research // Flickr

#36. Aerospace engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $126,060

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.



dokurose // Shutterstock

#35. Actuaries

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $126,110

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.



IBM Research // Flickr

#34. Computer network architects

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $127,510

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $129,530

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Medical and health services managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $129,970

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.



indukas // Shutterstock

#31. Physicists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $133,470

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700

– Employment: 16,160

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

– Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.



Burben // Shutterstock

#30. Air traffic controllers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $138,730

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,440

– Employment: 22,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($157,220)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($155,420)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,840)

– Job description: Control air traffic on and within vicinity of airport, and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers, according to established procedures and policies. Authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.



Kzenon // Shutterstock

#29. Optometrists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $140,000

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

– Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.



TaLaNoVa // Shutterstock

#28. Sales engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $140,770

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.



Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

#27. Industrial production managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $149,550

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.



NTNU // Flickr

#26. Natural sciences managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $151,930

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.



Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lawyers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $152,060

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#24. Purchasing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $152,880

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.



Pixabay

#23. General and operations managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $155,430

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.



Pixabay

#22. Compensation and benefits managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $155,610

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#21. Human resources managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $156,840

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.



Bureau of Land Management // Flickr

#20. Petroleum engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $160,100

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,330

– Employment: 27,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($185,130)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($178,240)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($174,910)

– Job description: Devise methods to improve oil and gas extraction and production and determine the need for new or modified tool designs. Oversee drilling and offer technical advice.



Pixabay

#19. Advertising and promotions managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $160,440

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,560

– Employment: 22,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($220,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($185,490)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($181,540)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs or produce collateral materials, such as posters, contests, coupons, or giveaways, to create extra interest in the purchase of a product or service for a department, an entire organization, or on an account basis.



Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#18. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $163,930

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850

– Employment: 28,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

– Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.



Canva

#17. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $164,130

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Employment: 200,040

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.



TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#16. Marketing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $172,960

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.



Canva

#15. Sales managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $177,550

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.



Canva

#14. Financial managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $178,070

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Computer and information systems managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $178,110

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.



Pixabay

#12. Architectural and engineering managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $180,260

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.



Unsplash

#11. Athletes and sports competitors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $182,290

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,740

– Employment: 8,380

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($197,690)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($182,290)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($102,400)

– Job description: Compete in athletic events.



Canva

#10. Nurse anesthetists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $182,330

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

– Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



Canva

#9. Pediatricians, general

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $199,710

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



Canva

#8. Family medicine physicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $204,010

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370

– Employment: 98,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.



Canva

#7. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $204,900

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.



Canva

#6. Dentists, general

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $206,340

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.



Canva

#5. General internal medicine physicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $224,360

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.



Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#4. Chief executives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $239,040

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.



LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#3. Psychiatrists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $248,610

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.



Unsplash

#2. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $255,810

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

– Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.



Canva

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $280,660

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.