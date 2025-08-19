Ground Picture // Shutterstock

Best public middle schools in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Colorado using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. STEM School Highlands Ranch

– School grades: K-12

– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO

– Enrollment: 1,452 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#9. Campus Middle School

– School grades: 6-8

– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,307 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#8. Southern Hills Middle School

– School grades: 6-8

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 493 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#7. Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School

– School grades: 7-8

– Location: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12, CO

– Enrollment: 605 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#6. Cherry Creek Charter Academy

– School grades: K-8

– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO

– Enrollment: 571 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Challenge School

– School grades: PK, K-8

– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO

– Enrollment: 563 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Summit Middle Charter School

– School grades: 6-8

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 361 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School

– School grades: 6-12

– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO

– Enrollment: 1,197 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Peak to Peak Charter School

– School grades: K-12

– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO

– Enrollment: 1,446 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Stargate Charter School

– School grades: K-12

– Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO

– Enrollment: 1,596 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+