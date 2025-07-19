Colorado small businesses thrive in these counties
In 2021, the IRS received a whopping 5.4 million business applications—an all-time high since the U.S. government began tracking this data in 2004. The year with the second-highest number of new business applications? 2020. Today, small businesses employ nearly half of the nation’s workers, according to a Chamber of Commerce report.
It’s fair to say that the past few years have been banner years for small businesses, but what about regional differences? The business climate in a small town in Texas is likely not the same as a small town in Connecticut. The Chamber of Commerce report found that the Midwest was the most business-friendly region, thanks to the relatively low cost of living, well-educated workforce, and regulations lowering taxes and easing zoning restrictions for businesses.
Of course, the East and West coasts also have plenty to offer, from California’s Silicon Valley and Hollywood studios to New York’s financial hub to Massachusetts’ prominence in the aerospace, defense, and information technology industries. A few states—including Delaware, Wyoming, and Nevada—even allow you to incorporate your business within their borders without ever setting foot there.
For even more specific data, let’s take it a step further by analyzing counties. Are certain counties more friendly to small businesses than others? To pinpoint the areas where small businesses abound, altLINE used Census Bureau data to find the counties in Colorado with the highest concentration of small businesses in 2021, calculated as small establishments per 1,000 residents. Small establishments are defined as those with fewer than 500 employees. Counties with fewer than 1,000 residents were excluded from the analysis, as well as counties for which the Census Bureau didn’t have population estimates.
Another important factor to consider: States where nonresidents are allowed to incorporate businesses will also have a higher ratio of small businesses to residents since not all small businesses are actually operated by people living in that state.
Taking a close look at the type of counties that topped the list in each state also reveals some interesting trends. World-class vacation destinations are well represented on the lists of each state, perhaps because tourists are looking to get a sense of how the locals live through small businesses like restaurants, bakeries, bars, and boutiques.
While the top counties in each state do include a few major cities, less populated counties with smaller towns are much more common. Although most of the nation’s small businesses are located in major metropolitan areas, those that are located in rural areas tend to be more stable—possibly due to loyalty from local residents or the absence of competition from large corporations.
Keep reading to discover the counties in Colorado with the highest concentration of small businesses, and see how it compares across 50 states. It just might give you inspiration for your next endeavor.
This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Annalise Mantz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.
#50. Huerfano County
– Total small business establishments: 157 (22.7 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.7%
– 2021 population: 6,922
#49. Washington County
– Total small business establishments: 111 (22.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 97.4%
– 2021 population: 4,850
#48. Baca County
– Total small business establishments: 81 (23.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.8%
– 2021 population: 3,487
#47. Kiowa County
– Total small business establishments: 34 (23.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 91.9%
– 2021 population: 1,446
#46. Elbert County
– Total small business establishments: 657 (24.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 27,133
#45. Morgan County
– Total small business establishments: 718 (24.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 28,995
#44. Las Animas County
– Total small business establishments: 357 (24.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 14,318
#43. El Paso County
– Total small business establishments: 18,579 (25.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 737,228
#42. Dolores County
– Total small business establishments: 63 (26.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 2,370
#41. Logan County
– Total small business establishments: 565 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 21,122
#40. Lincoln County
– Total small business establishments: 147 (26.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.7%
– 2021 population: 5,477
#39. Sedgwick County
– Total small business establishments: 63 (27.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 95.5%
– 2021 population: 2,331
#38. Delta County
– Total small business establishments: 852 (27.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 31,383
#37. Prowers County
– Total small business establishments: 327 (27.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 11,994
#36. Douglas County
– Total small business establishments: 10,192 (27.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 369,825
#35. Phillips County
– Total small business establishments: 129 (28.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 97.0%
– 2021 population: 4,508
#34. Park County
– Total small business establishments: 516 (29.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 17,758
#33. Montezuma County
– Total small business establishments: 771 (29.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 26,216
#32. Mesa County
– Total small business establishments: 4,639 (29.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 157,434
#31. Alamosa County
– Total small business establishments: 496 (30.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 16,563
#30. Arapahoe County
– Total small business establishments: 19,743 (30.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
– 2021 population: 656,557
#29. Custer County
– Total small business establishments: 153 (30.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 5,064
#28. Broomfield County
– Total small business establishments: 2,281 (30.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 75,375
#27. Moffat County
– Total small business establishments: 402 (30.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 13,155
#26. Jefferson County
– Total small business establishments: 17,931 (30.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 580,926
#25. Rio Blanco County
– Total small business establishments: 201 (31.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 6,453
#24. Larimer County
– Total small business establishments: 11,583 (31.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 362,713
#23. Rio Grande County
– Total small business establishments: 365 (32.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.5%
– 2021 population: 11,388
#22. Lake County
– Total small business establishments: 239 (32.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 98.8%
– 2021 population: 7,397
#21. Montrose County
– Total small business establishments: 1,415 (32.7 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 43,230
#20. Teller County
– Total small business establishments: 819 (32.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 24,939
#19. Clear Creek County
– Total small business establishments: 327 (34.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 9,445
#18. Yuma County
– Total small business establishments: 358 (36.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 9,943
#17. Cheyenne County
– Total small business establishments: 64 (37.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 97.0%
– 2021 population: 1,716
#16. Denver
– Total small business establishments: 27,219 (38.3 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 711,323
#15. Kit Carson County
– Total small business establishments: 267 (38.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 6,936
#14. Archuleta County
– Total small business establishments: 547 (39.6 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 13,798
#13. Boulder County
– Total small business establishments: 13,131 (40.2 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 327,075
#12. Garfield County
– Total small business establishments: 2,612 (42.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 62,195
#11. La Plata County
– Total small business establishments: 2,454 (43.7 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 56,187
#10. Jackson County
– Total small business establishments: 65 (47.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 100.0%
– 2021 population: 1,357
#9. Chaffee County
– Total small business establishments: 1,067 (54.1 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 19,711
#8. Grand County
– Total small business establishments: 913 (57.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 15,870
#7. Ouray County
– Total small business establishments: 321 (63.5 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.4%
– 2021 population: 5,059
#6. Eagle County
– Total small business establishments: 3,649 (65.4 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 55,773
#5. Gunnison County
– Total small business establishments: 1,173 (67.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.6%
– 2021 population: 17,309
#4. Routt County
– Total small business establishments: 1,852 (73.9 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 25,056
#3. Summit County
– Total small business establishments: 2,315 (74.8 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.8%
– 2021 population: 30,971
#2. San Miguel County
– Total small business establishments: 694 (86.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.7%
– 2021 population: 8,074
#1. Pitkin County
– Total small business establishments: 1,700 (98.0 per 1,000 residents)
– Share of establishments that are small: 99.9%
– 2021 population: 17,350