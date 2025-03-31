ddisq // Shutterstock

Car insurance rates in Colorado

The auto insurance rates published in this guide are based on the results of research completed by Way.com’s data team. Using a mix of public and internal data, we analyzed millions of rate averages across U.S. ZIP codes. These rates were publicly sourced from insurer filings and should be used for comparative purposes only.

– Colorado Farm Bureau provides the cheapest liability coverage at $24 per month in Colorado.

– Colorado Farm Bureau offers the cheapest rates for full coverage insurance in Colorado at $62 per month.

– At $155 per month, Greeley is the cheapest city for car insurance in Colorado.

Read on to learn more about car insurance price trends in Colorado. More car insurance rate data is available in the original article at Way.com.

Cheapest liability insurance in Colorado

For drivers looking to meet Colorado minimum car insurance requirements, liability-only insurance is the most budget-friendly choice.

#1. Colorado Farm Bureau: $24

#2. American National P&C: $26

#3. Colorado Farm Bureau Mutual: $36

#4. USAA: $39

#5. Acuity: $46

Cheap full coverage in Colorado

Full coverage combines liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance, offering broader protection than liability coverage, which only covers damages or injuries you cause to others.

Cheapest full coverage insurance in Colorado

#1. Colorado Farm Bureau: $62

#2. American National P&C: $68

#3. Auto-Owners Insurance Co: $102

#4. Acuity: $111

#5. Colorado Farm Bureau Mutual: $130

Impact of traffic violations on Colorado auto insurance rates

In Colorado, your car insurance premiums can rise significantly due to traffic violations. The extent of the increase depends on factors such as the violation type, local regulations, and the insurer’s policies. Minor offenses like speeding might cause a small increase, while more serious violations, such as DUIs, can lead to much higher rates. Additionally, the effect on premiums in Colorado may differ from the national average due to regional risks and rules.

Here’s a breakdown of average auto insurance rates in Colorado after common driving violations.

– No violation: $223

– Not-at-fault accident: $228

– Failure to wear a seat belt: $249

– Speeding 6 – 10 MPH over limit: $275

– Speeding 21 – 25 MPH over limit: $305

– DUI: $401

– Reckless driving: $388

– Driving with a suspended license: $352

– Leaving scene of an accident/hit and run: $416

Car insurance rates across Colorado’s top cities

Your location impacts your car insurance rate. Busy cities mean higher costs due to traffic, while quieter towns often have lower premiums.

Cities with the cheapest average monthly premium in Colorado

#1. Greeley: $155

#2. Boulder: $160

#3. Fort Collins: $166

#4. Arvada: $171

#5. Westminster: $173

Cities with the most expensive average monthly premium in Colorado

#1. Glendale: $268

#2. Holly Hills: $262

#3. Fort Lyon: $259

#4. Sheridan: $258

#4. Edgewater: $258

This story was produced by Way and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.