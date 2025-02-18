

Counties in Colorado with the most car repair shops

Americans are clearly trying to get the most use out of their cars, as the average age for U.S. vehicles is now over 12 years old, according to an S&P Global Mobility report. Passenger cars, specifically, were 14 years old on average in 2024, the most of any motor vehicle type.

This record-setting time frame means people will most likely need to take their vehicles in for repairs more than ever to keep them on the road longer. The General used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to map the concentration of auto repair shops by state.

It’s no surprise that car owners are choosing to repair instead of replace. Getting a new vehicle is costing Americans over $48,000 on average, according to Kelley Blue Book. Even used vehicle prices are reaching new highs. Prices for used trucks and cars reportedly skyrocketed in October this past year, rising 2.7% month-to-month, according to the Labor Department. With these financial barriers preventing Americans from purchasing vehicles both used and new, those who rely on their vehicles are forced to stick with what they have.

Though automakers continue to improve the quality of vehicles, parts wearing down over time is generating more opportunities for those in the auto service industry. More than 176,000 automotive repair and maintenance establishments exist in the U.S., employing over 1 million Americans as of March 2024, according to BLS data. Across the United States, mechanics collectively earned $13.5 billion in wages over the first three months of 2024. These skilled workers are tasked with providing a variety of mechanical and electrical repairs along with routine services across all types of vehicles.

Additionally, the overall market for repair and maintenance services continues to grow as customers become more proactive about vehicle care to avoid the costly buyers market. Passenger vehicles account for the most automotive repairs across vehicle types in the U.S. market at 34.4%, driven by the high volume of dependency on these cars, according to research company Global Market Insights. In response, repair shops are more evident than ever, growing in volume across state lines.

Car repair shops pop up where they’re needed most

In the United States overall, there are 53 automotive and maintenance establishments per 100,000 people. A number of factors impact the areas where these establishments are found in the U.S., including population density, income, and overall motor vehicle use.

Colorado statistics

– Car repair establishments: 61.8 per 100K people (#13 nationally)

– March 2024 employment: 380.7 per 100K people

Some of the densest states record the highest employment for automotive repair and maintenance, including California, New York, and Texas. States that rely more heavily on cars for transportation account for the highest prevalence of repair shops per 100,000 people, such as Wyoming, where drivers log over 24,000 miles per driver each year, based on data from the Federal Highway Administration and the Census Bureau. Other car-dependent states include South Dakota and Montana, both of which rank above the national average in miles driven and the proportion of working adults with at least one vehicle available.

The number of vehicles in use and extended length of ownership are two factors expected to influence the growing demand for service technicians needed for years to come. There’s a projected average of 67,800 openings annually for automotive service technicians and mechanics through 2033.

Even as the need for their expertise grows, the tools that technicians use will also continue to evolve to help meet demand. Automotive technicians have adopted new tools and emerging technology to streamline repairs and improve operations. Repair and maintenance establishments are adopting digital platforms that can help with diagnostics, scheduling, and customer communication to make service more efficient, according to Global Market Insights. These resources allow existing technicians to better manage workloads and fix issues more accurately.

As the repair and maintenance industry evolves over time across the U.S., the cost of operating these businesses can vary from state to state. Labor rates, state taxes, and regional economic conditions all significantly contribute to how repairs are priced in individual shops. States with higher costs of living, such as Colorado and California, often charge higher rates for repairs due to increased operating expenses for businesses.

Other factors include the types of repairs by state. For example, the parts required for repairs in Michigan—where the most common repair was a new oxygen sensor, considered an inexpensive fix—cost the least of any state. This is largely driven by the weather and the most common type of car found in each state. Monitoring a car’s check engine light, getting routine maintenance, and insuring your vehicle still remain the best ways to avoid spending too much time and money at your local repair shop, regardless of industry changes.

Here are the top counties in Colorado

#25. Elbert County

– Car repair establishments: 62.6 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 6.2 per 100K people

#24. Jefferson County

– Car repair establishments: 63.1 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 0.2 per 100K people

#23. El Paso County

– Car repair establishments: 63.5 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 0.2 per 100K people

#22. Pitkin County

– Car repair establishments: 64.3 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 3.0 per 100K people

#21. Eagle County

– Car repair establishments: 66.8 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 1.4 per 100K people

#20. Delta County

– Car repair establishments: 70.2 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 6.2 per 100K people

#19. Adams County

– Car repair establishments: 71.7 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 0.4 per 100K people

#18. Larimer County

– Car repair establishments: 78.1 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 0.4 per 100K people

#17. Grand County

– Car repair establishments: 82.3 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 3.9 per 100K people

#16. Moffat County

– Car repair establishments: 83.0 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 14.6 per 100K people

#15. Mesa County

– Car repair establishments: 83.3 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 1.0 per 100K people

#14. Montezuma County

– Car repair establishments: 84.0 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 8.2 per 100K people

#13. Summit County

– Car repair establishments: 84.3 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 2.2 per 100K people

#12. Alamosa County

– Car repair establishments: 84.8 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 6.8 per 100K people

#11. Yuma County

– Car repair establishments: 90.7 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 19.6 per 100K people

#10. Teller County

– Car repair establishments: 92.8 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 5.4 per 100K people

#9. La Plata County

– Car repair establishments: 94.5 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 2.1 per 100K people

#8. Archuleta County

– Car repair establishments: 94.7 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 11.4 per 100K people

#7. Logan County

– Car repair establishments: 94.9 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 8.0 per 100K people

#6. Prowers County

– Car repair establishments: 100.6 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 15.0 per 100K people

#5. Montrose County

– Car repair establishments: 104.0 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 3.9 per 100K people

#4. Routt County

– Car repair establishments: 104.0 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 4.8 per 100K people

#3. Garfield County

– Car repair establishments: 108.0 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 2.8 per 100K people

#2. Gunnison County

– Car repair establishments: 110.7 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 5.5 per 100K people

#1. Chaffee County

– Car repair establishments: 135.8 per 100K people

– March 2024 employment: 5.8 per 100K people

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Sydney Angove, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

This story originally appeared on The General and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.