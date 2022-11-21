

Canva

Most commonly seen birds in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Colorado using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 198 count sites in Colorado. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Colorado



Canva

#45. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 67%

— #2. Rhode Island: 58%

— #3. Connecticut: 56%

— #3. New Jersey: 56%

— #5. Virginia: 51%



Canva

#43. Great Horned Owl (tie)

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 3%

— #2. Montana: 2%

— #3. Colorado: 1%

— #3. Wisconsin: 1%



Canva

#43. Canyon Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 37%

— #2. Arizona: 8%

— #3. Colorado: 1%



Canva

#42. Gambel’s Quail

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 1%

– Average group size: 8.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 48%

— #2. New Mexico: 6%

— #3. Colorado: 1%



Canva

#41. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Arizona: 23%

— #3. Indiana: 14%

— #4. Illinois: 13%

— #5. Ohio: 11%

You may also like: Famous actors from Colorado



Canva

#40. Clark’s Nutcracker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 7%

— #2. Utah: 4%

— #3. Idaho: 3%

— #4. Colorado: 2%



Canva

#39. Common Raven

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 1.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 27%

— #2. New Mexico: 24%

— #3. Arizona: 10%

— #4. California: 7%

— #5. New Hampshire: 6%



Canva

#38. Pinyon Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 2%

– Average group size: 6.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. Montana: 5%

— #3. Arizona: 3%

— #4. Colorado: 2%



Canva

#37. Red-tailed Hawk

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 12%

— #2. Idaho: 9%

— #3. Kansas: 8%

— #4. New Jersey: 7%

— #5. Tennessee: 6%



Canva

#36. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.29

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 13%

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%

— #3. Michigan: 10%

— #5. Nebraska: 8%

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Colorado



Canva

#35. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 1.4

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 37%

— #2. South Dakota: 31%

— #3. Connecticut: 30%

— #4. Florida: 22%

— #4. Massachusetts: 22%



Canva

#34. Cedar Waxwing

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 3%

– Average group size: 2.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 13%

— #2. Nebraska: 12%

— #3. Kentucky: 10%

— #3. Minnesota: 10%

— #3. North Dakota: 10%



Canva

#33. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 4.93

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 18%

— #2. New Mexico: 18%

— #4. South Dakota: 13%

— #5. Montana: 12%



Canva

#32. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 4%

– Average group size: 7.99

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 16%

— #3. New Hampshire: 15%

— #4. Massachusetts: 14%

— #5. Wyoming: 13%



Canva

#31. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 53%

— #2. Oregon: 48%

— #3. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Delaware: 32%

— #5. Kentucky: 31%

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in Colorado



Canva

#30. Evening Grosbeak

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 5%

– Average group size: 2.61

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 16%

— #2. Vermont: 9%

— #3. Michigan: 8%

— #3. Maine: 8%

— #5. New Hampshire: 7%



Canva

#29. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.7

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 20%

— #2. Utah: 15%

— #3. Idaho: 9%

— #4. Washington: 8%

— #4. Rhode Island: 8%



Canva

#28. Cassin’s Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 1.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 14%

— #2. Nevada: 13%

— #3. Montana: 7%

— #3. Colorado: 7%

— #5. Idaho: 6%



Canva

#27. Lesser Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 7%

– Average group size: 3.16

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 80%

— #2. Utah: 50%

— #3. California: 47%

— #4. Arizona: 43%

— #5. Oregon: 40%



Canva

#26. Townsend’s Solitaire

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 1.09

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 19%

— #2. New Mexico: 12%

— #3. Colorado: 11%

— #4. Utah: 4%

— #5. Idaho: 3%

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Colorado



Canva

#25. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 11%

– Average group size: 3.55

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Jersey: 81%

— #2. Nevada: 80%

— #3. Connecticut: 79%

— #4. Massachusetts: 77%

— #4. Kentucky: 77%



Canva

#24. European Starling

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 2.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 38%

— #1. South Dakota: 38%

— #1. Delaware: 38%

— #4. New Jersey: 32%

— #5. Iowa: 31%



Canva

#23. Pygmy Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 15%

– Average group size: 4.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Colorado: 15%

— #2. California: 10%

— #3. New Mexico: 8%

— #3. Arizona: 8%

— #5. Idaho: 3%



Canva

#22. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 2.47

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. California: 61%

— #3. Arizona: 48%

— #4. New Mexico: 33%

— #5. Washington: 19%



Canva

#21. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 16%

– Average group size: 5.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Michigan: 29%

— #2. Ohio: 27%

— #3. Illinois: 26%

— #4. West Virginia: 25%

— #5. Kentucky: 23%

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Colorado



Canva

#20. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 17%

– Average group size: 1.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Dakota: 70%

— #2. Connecticut: 68%

— #3. Vermont: 63%

— #4. Maine: 61%

— #5. Minnesota: 54%



Canva

#19. Bushtit

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 18%

– Average group size: 5.1

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 27%

— #2. Oregon: 23%

— #3. Washington: 22%

— #4. Colorado: 18%

— #5. California: 16%



Canva

#18. Steller’s Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 21%

– Average group size: 3.14

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 62%

— #2. Oregon: 47%

— #3. Alaska: 23%

— #4. Colorado: 21%

— #5. Nevada: 20%



Canva

#17. Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.22

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 67%

— #2. Utah: 50%

— #3. Colorado: 22%

— #4. Arizona: 10%

— #5. Texas: 2%



Canva

#16. American Crow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 22%

– Average group size: 2.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wyoming: 38%

— #2. Maine: 34%

— #2. Washington: 34%

— #4. Arkansas: 33%

— #4. North Carolina: 33%

You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Colorado



Canva

#15. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 27%

– Average group size: 4.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 88%

— #2. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Illinois: 84%

— #4. Ohio: 75%

— #5. Utah: 73%



Canva

#14. Mountain Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 30%

– Average group size: 1.92

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 53%

— #2. New Mexico: 45%

— #3. Colorado: 30%

— #4. Wyoming: 25%

— #5. Montana: 21%



Canva

#13. Spotted Towhee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 32%

– Average group size: 1.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 63%

— #2. Oregon: 62%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. New Mexico: 55%

— #5. Utah: 38%



Canva

#12. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 34%

– Average group size: 1.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 68%

— #2. South Dakota: 63%

— #3. Maine: 62%

— #4. Nebraska: 58%

— #4. Michigan: 58%



Canva

#11. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 36%

– Average group size: 3.33

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 84%

— #2. Vermont: 81%

— #3. Maine: 73%

— #4. Wisconsin: 72%

— #5. Minnesota: 70%

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Colorado



Canva

#10. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 37%

– Average group size: 1.3

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 93%

— #2. Vermont: 89%

— #2. Maine: 89%

— #4. Michigan: 86%

— #5. West Virginia: 84%



Canva

#9. American Robin

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 37%

– Average group size: 2.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. South Dakota: 63%

— #2. New Mexico: 47%

— #2. Nevada: 47%

— #4. Kentucky: 44%

— #5. Nebraska: 42%



Canva

#8. Eurasian Collared-Dove

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 37%

– Average group size: 2.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Utah: 73%

— #2. Idaho: 64%

— #3. Wyoming: 63%

— #3. South Dakota: 63%

— #5. Montana: 51%



Canva

#7. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 41%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Connecticut: 92%

— #2. Massachusetts: 84%

— #3. Minnesota: 83%

— #4. Iowa: 82%

— #5. North Dakota: 80%



Canva

#6. Black-billed Magpie

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 49%

– Average group size: 2.08

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 49%

— #3. Wyoming: 44%

— #4. Alaska: 36%

— #5. Idaho: 30%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Colorado



Canva

#5. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 59%

– Average group size: 2.2

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 96%

— #2. Nebraska: 92%

— #3. Massachusetts: 90%

— #4. South Dakota: 88%

— #4. Connecticut: 88%



Canva

#4. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 64%

– Average group size: 1.34

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 67%

— #2. Colorado: 64%

— #3. Nevada: 60%

— #4. Washington: 57%

— #5. Idaho: 55%



Canva

#3. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 76%

– Average group size: 2.02

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 100%

— #2. New Hampshire: 97%

— #3. Maine: 94%

— #3. Minnesota: 94%

— #3. Connecticut: 94%



Canva

#2. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%

– Average group size: 2.52

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oregon: 93%

— #2. North Dakota: 90%

— #3. Washington: 88%

— #3. Iowa: 88%

— #5. Minnesota: 85%



Canva

#1. House Finch

– Sites visited Nov. 1 to Nov. 11: 80%

– Average group size: 5.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 93%

— #2. Utah: 88%

— #2. New Mexico: 88%

— #4. Alabama: 84%

— #5. Arizona: 82%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2022 football recruits from Colorado