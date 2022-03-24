

Ekaterina_Molchanova // Shutterstock

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Colorado’s here

Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle without a piping-hot cup of coffee? Sometimes it’s the signature drink that helps to solidify a destination’s character.

There is no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to defining a state’s signature drink. Some states even have drinks that are designated as their official state beverages. In fact, the most popular state beverage across the country is, believe it or not, milk—19 states claim milk as their official state beverage. And then there are other states that are well-known for their drinks, like Nebraska and its Red Beer, a concoction of beer and tomato juice similar to Mexico’s “Ojo Rojo” hangover cure. There are also drinks like sweet tea with vodka from South Carolina or Jack Daniel’s from Tennessee. These drinks are state icons, even if they don’t have official state symbol status. Tourists and locals alike always seem to find a reason to seek them out and do a taste test for themselves in order to embrace the flavors of our 50 states.

So what are the signature drinks from every state? Stacker looked at official state websites, news, culinary profiles, and historic reports that tie specific beverages to states across the country. Some states had several drinks in the running, so in those cases, the majority ruled.

Are you ready to discover signature beverages from across the country? In fact, do you even know the signature drink from your home state? Read on to discover which drink is your state’s favorite, or explore the entire national list here.

Colorado: Colorado bulldog

It may look like a White Russian, but the Colorado Bulldog packs a bubbly extra treat. Made with the signature vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream, the Colorado Bulldog adds a splash of Coke. Its origins are a bit enigmatic, but some believe it was named for the English bulldog and mascot of Colorado State University before its sports teams were renamed the Aggie Rams, according to Spoon University.

Arizona: Tequila sunrise

The origin of the Tequila Sunrise is a bit murky. Some say it was invented in Arizona in the 1930s, while others say the modern version hails from Sausalito, California, in the ’70s. Another group believes it dates back to Tijuana, Mexico, during Prohibition. Whatever the story, Arizona’s Tequila Sunrise is both a signature drink and part of a signature event that celebrates Northern Arizona University’s homecoming. The OG cocktail includes tequila, creme de cassis, lime juice, and soda water (the newer version is tequila, orange juice, and grenadine).

Kansas: Horsefeather

The city of Lawrence is said to be the true home of the new(ish) cocktail, the Horsefeather. According to Punch Drink, the cocktail includes Old Overholt rye, ginger, lemon juice, and a few dashes of Angostura bitters.