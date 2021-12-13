

OMDb

Famous actresses from Colorado

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world's biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there's no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can't get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Colorado from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

OMDb

Justine Lupe

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (5/31/1989)

– Known for:

— Actress in “Luckiest Girl Alive” (2022)

— Willa Ferreyra in “Succession” (2018-2021)

— Holly Gibney in “Mr. Mercedes” (2017-2019)



OMDb

AnnaSophia Robb

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (12/8/1993)

– Known for:

— Leslie Burke in “Bridge to Terabithia” (2007)

— Bethany Hamilton in “Soul Surfer” (2011)

— Susanna in “The Way Way Back” (2013)



OMDb

Kristen Schaal

– Born: Longmont, Colorado, USA (1/24/1978)

– Known for:

— Mabel Pines in “Gravity Falls” (2012-2016)

— Barb in “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” (2013)

— Event Organizer in “Norbit” (2007)



OMDb

Melissa Benoist

– Born: Littleton, Colorado, USA (10/4/1988)

– Known for:

— Kara Danvers / Supergirl / Kara Zor-El / Red Daughter / Snowbird / Bizarro / Overgirl in “Supergirl” (2015-2021)

— Nicole in “Whiplash” (2014)

— Katherine Russell in “Patriots Day” (2016)



OMDb

Annaleigh Ashford

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (6/25/1985)

– Known for:

— Betty DiMello in “Masters of Sex” (2013-2016)

— Paula Jones / Elizabeth Cote in “American Crime Story” (2018-2021)

— Crystal in “Unicorn Store” (2017)

OMDb

Kristin Davis

– Born: Boulder, Colorado, USA (2/23/1965)

– Known for:

— Charlotte York in “Sex and the City 2” (2010)

— Charlotte York in “Sex and the City” (1998-2004)

— Charlotte York in “Sex and the City” (2008)



OMDb

Jessica Rothe

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (5/28/1987)

– Known for:

— Tree Gelbman in “Happy Death Day” (2017)

— Alexis in “La La Land” (2016)

— Julie in “Valley Girl” (2020)



OMDb

Barbara Rush

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (1/4/1927)

– Known for:

— Ellen Fields in “It Came from Outer Space” (1953)

— Joyce Hendron in “When Worlds Collide” (1951)

— Audra Favor in “Hombre” (1967)



OMDb

Sherry Stringfield

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (6/24/1967)

– Known for:

— Susan Lewis in “ER” (1994-2009)

— Leah in “The Stepfather” (2009)

— Viv in “54” (1998)



OMDb

Chase Masterson

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (2/26/1963)

– Known for:

— Singer in “Yesterday Was a Lie” (2009)

— Xela in “Star Trek: Of Gods and Men” (2007)

— Giggling Court Lady in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993)

OMDb

Hanna Hall

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (7/9/1984)

– Known for:

— Young Jenny Curran in “Forrest Gump” (1994)

— Cecilia Lisbon in “The Virgin Suicides” (1999)

— Judith Myers in “Halloween” (2007)



OMDb

Debra Paget

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (8/19/1933)

– Known for:

— Lilia in “The Ten Commandments” (1956)

— Sonseeahray in “Broken Arrow” (1950)

— Cathy Reno in “Love Me Tender” (1956)



OMDb

Kelly Bishop

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (2/28/1944)

– Known for:

— Emily Gilmore in “Gilmore Girls” (2000-2007)

— Marjorie Houseman in “Dirty Dancing” (1987)

— Marcy Fryman in “Friends with Kids” (2011)



OMDb

Shannon Lucio

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (6/25/1980)

– Known for:

— Lindsay Gardner in “The O.C.” (2004-2005)

— Trishanne / Miriam Holtz in “Prison Break” (2008)

— Debbie in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (2013)



OMDb

Amanda Peterson

– Born: Greeley, Colorado, USA (7/8/1971)

– Died: 7/3/2015

– Known for:

— Cindy Mancini in “Can’t Buy Me Love” (1987)

— Lori Swenson in “Explorers” (1985)

— Sunny Sisk in “A Year in the Life” (1987-1988)

OMDb

Barbara Bates

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (8/6/1925)

– Died: 3/18/1969

– Known for:

— Phoebe in “All About Eve” (1950)

— Helen in “Quicksand” (1950)

— Leza in “The Inspector General” (1949)



OMDb

Kristen Renton

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (9/14/1982)

– Known for:

— Ima Tite in “Sons of Anarchy” (2009-2013)

— Morgan Hollingsworth in “Days of Our Lives” (2007-2008)

— Allie in “Anger Management” (2012-2014)



OMDb

Tiffany Dupont

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (3/22/1981)

– Known for:

— Alissa Bjerkhoel in “Brian Banks” (2018)

— Ali / Ali Martin in “37135” (2018-2019)

— Nikki Castro in “Proven Innocent” (2019)



OMDb

Lisa Gaye

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (3/6/1935)

– Died: 7/14/2016

– Known for:

— Ana Martelli in “Ten Thousand Bedrooms” (1957)

— Arienne Abbott / Lala / Laura Matthews / Princess Suvi / Saluda Razon in “Hawaiian Eye” (1960-1963)

— Gwen Kirby in “How to Marry a Millionaire” (1958-1959)



OMDb

Madisen Beaty

– Born: Centennial, Colorado, USA (2/28/1995)

– Known for:

— Katie’ in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” (2019)

— Doris Solstad in “The Master” (2012)

— Daisy Age 10 in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008)

OMDb

Molly Burnett

– Born: Littleton, Colorado, USA (4/23/1988)

– Known for:

— Kelly Anne Van Awken in “Queen of the South” (2017-2021)

— Laura in “Relationship Status” (2016-2017)

— Nina / Nina Moore in “CSI: Cyber” (2015-2016)



OMDb

Maggie Baird

– Born: Fruita, Colorado, USA (3/29/1959)

– Known for:

— Laura in “Life Inside Out” 2013

— Samara in “Mass Effect 2” 2010



OMDb

Maria Ford

– Born: Pikes Peak, Colorado, USA (5/19/1905)

– Known for:

— Tournier in “Night Hunter” (1996)

— Darlene in “Saturday Night Special” (1994)

— Dianne in “The Glass Cage” (1996)



OMDb

JoAnna Cameron

– Born: Greeley, Colorado, USA (9/20/1948)

– Died: 10/15/2021

– Known for:

— Nancy Benson in “How to Commit Marriage” (1969)

— Andrea Thomas / Isis in “The Secrets of Isis” (1975-1976)

— Isis in “Shazam!” (1975-1976)



OMDb

Kristin Cavallari

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (1/5/1987)

– Known for:

— Crystal in “Fingerprints” (2006)

— Trish Van Doren in “Wild Cherry” (2009)

— Isabelle Vaughn in “CSI: NY” (2008)

OMDb

Mary Jo Catlett

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (9/2/1938)

– Known for:

— Rosemary Ackerman in “Serial Mom” (1994)

— Mrs. Puff in “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” (2004)

— Old Lady in “Let’s Be Cops” (2014)



OMDb

Maggie Mancuso

– Born: Greeley, Colorado, USA (1/10/1941)

– Known for:

— Charlene Darling Wash / Charlene Darling / Doris in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1963-1968)

— Location Management in “Mars Attacks!” (1996)

— Location Management in “Casino” (1995)



OMDb

Eve Torres

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (8/21/1984)

– Known for:

— Reyna Flores in “Matador” (2014)

— Maxima in “Supergirl” (2016)

— Dasha in “Skiptrace” (2016)



OMDb

Cortney Palm

– Born: Castle Rock, Colorado, USA (2/20/1987)

– Known for:

— Zoe in “Zombeavers” (2014)

— Comatose woman in “Alien Rising” (2013)

— Kami in “Everlasting” (2016)



OMDb

Connie Sawyer

– Born: Pueblo, Colorado, USA (11/27/1912)

– Died: 1/21/2018

– Known for:

— Elderly Lady in “Dumb and Dumber” (1994)

— Faye Belogus in “Pineapple Express” (2008)

— Documentary Couple in “When Harry Met Sally…” (1989)

OMDb

Miki Ishikawa

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (7/29/1991)

– Known for:

— Leah in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (2021)

— Amy Yoshida in “The Terror” (2019)

— Yo Teach Cast Member in “Funny People” (2009)



OMDb

Julie Bishop

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (8/30/1914)

– Died: 8/30/2001

– Known for:

— Laura McBain in “Northern Pursuit” (1943)

— Ann Williams in “The Threat” (1949)

— Joan Alison in “The Black Cat” (1934)



OMDb

Irene Tedrow

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (8/3/1907)

– Died: 3/10/1995

– Known for:

— Velma Thompson in “Empire of the Ants” (1977)

— Aunt May in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (1978)

— Mother in “Matinee Theatre” (1956)



OMDb

Spring Byington

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (10/17/1886)

– Died: 9/7/1971

– Known for:

— Penny Sycamore in “You Can’t Take It with You” (1938)

— Bertha Van Cleve in “Heaven Can Wait” (1943)

— Magda in “Dragonwyck” (1946)



OMDb

Sandra Ellis Lafferty

– Born: Colorado, USA (8/2/1940)

– Known for:

— Hob Vendor in “The Hunger Games” (2012)

— Maybelle Carter in “Walk the Line” (2005)

— Greasy Sae in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013)

OMDb

Emily Wilson

– Born: Westminster, Colorado, USA (5/28/1985)

– Known for:

— Lindsay Lohan Look-a-Like in “Meet the Spartans” (2008)

— Brittany in “The House Bunny” (2008)

— Ellie Trout in “General Hospital” (2012-2016)



OMDb

Brooke Anne Smith

– Born: Aurora, Colorado, USA (3/25/1984)

– Known for:

— Shelby / Shelby Hayes in “Too Close to Home” (2016-2017)

— Lori Price in “Aquarius” (2015)

— Angelique Welch in “Awkward.” (2013)



OMDb

Amy Bruckner

– Born: Conifer, Colorado, USA (3/28/1991)

– Known for:

— Bess in “Nancy Drew” (2007)

— Pim Diffy in “Phil of the Future” (2004-2006)

— Annie in “Rebound” (2005)



OMDb

Nicole Arianna Fox

– Born: Louisville, Colorado, USA (3/6/1991)

– Known for:

— Mia in “Girl House” (2014)

— Forrester Model / Model in “The Bold and the Beautiful” (2011-2013)

— Brooke in “The Last Survivors” (2014)



OMDb

Paige Spiranac

– Born: Wheat Ridge, Denver, Colorado, USA (3/26/1993)

– Known for:

— Actress in “Risky Biz” (2018)

— Self in “Fitted” (2017)

— Self in “Breaking Par” (2017)

OMDb

Tyne Stecklein

– Born: Aurora, Colorado, USA (8/11/1988)

– Known for:

— Cheerleader in “17 Again” (2009)

— Jesse in “Burlesque” (2010)

— Victoria in “No Strings Attached” (2011)



OMDb

Rileah Vanderbilt

– Born: Cripple Creek, Colorado, USA (8/20/1979)

– Known for:

— Wonder Woman in “Wonder Woman” (2013)

— Shannon in “Frozen” (2010)

— Purple Unicorn in “Team Unicorn” (2010-2014)



OMDb

Jaye P. Morgan

– Born: Mancos, Colorado, USA (12/3/1931)

– Known for:

— Celeb #2 in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992)

— Kate Parker in “Night Patrol” (1984)

— Self in “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (2002)



OMDb

Lauren Taylor

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (6/16/1998)

– Known for:

— Shelby Marcus in “Best Friends Whenever” (2015-2016)

— Harper Rich in “Richie Rich” (2015)

— Shelby Marcus in “Liv and Maddie: Cali Style” (2015)



OMDb

Amelia Cooke

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (5/24/1979)

– Known for:

— Dee in “Tilt” (2005)

— Isis in “Alien Agent” (2007)

— Self – Guest in “A Little Help with Carol Burnett” (2018)

OMDb

Kari Whitman

– Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA (6/21/1964)

– Known for:

— Playboy Model in “Beverly Hills Cop II” (1987)

— Melissa Wheaton in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (1996)

— Roxanne in “The X-Files” (2002)



OMDb

Mikki Padilla

– Born: Denver, Colorado, USA (5/27/1974)

– Known for:

— Val in “The Grind” (2010)

— Leanne Roberts in “NCIS” (2005)

— Elaine Libby in “Point of Contact” (2006)



OMDb

Lise Simms

– Born: Southern Colorado, USA (3/17/1963)

– Known for:

— Nephrology Desk Nurse in “Dragonfly” (2002)

— Barbara Diffy / Timekeeper in “Phil of the Future” (2004-2006)

— Kara in “Friends” (1999)



OMDb

Karynn Moore

– Born: Fort Lupton, Colorado, USA (6/11/1905)

– Known for:

— Catherine Hale in “Water for Elephants” (2011)

— Harper in “Jane by Design” (2012)

— Regina Crane in “Twisted” (2013)