Best private high schools in Colorado

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up private schools that filled the void left by the colonies’ lack of an education system.

That changed in the 1840s when the U.S. instituted a uniform public school system. To stay relevant, private schools changed from marketing themselves as the only option to portraying their education as the “best” option. To this day, private high schools have positioned themselves as fast-tracks to admittance into elite universities. Faced with the rigorous demands of the highly competitive college admissions process and increased pressure over getting into the “right” school, parents (most often parents with means) often consider private schools for their children.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Colorado using rankings from Niche. Private schools have historically catered to America’s most elite, with exorbitant tuition and legacy admissions ensuring the socioeconomic exclusivity of student bodies. Scholarships, incremental transparency in the admissions process, and improved (albeit still imperfect and unequal) access to excellent early education for students of all backgrounds have allowed more low-income students and minorities today to take advantage of these schools. Still, white students continue to represent the vast majority of private-school students.

#25. Denver Waldorf School (Denver)

– Enrollment: 353 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#24. Telluride Mountain School (Telluride)

– Enrollment: 114 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#23. Front Range Christian School (Littleton)

– Enrollment: 448 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#22. Bishop Machebeuf High School (Denver)

– Enrollment: 346 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#21. Mile High Academy (Highlands Ranch)

– Enrollment: 204 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#20. Denver Christian School (Lakewood)

– Enrollment: 410 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#19. Shining Mountain Waldorf School (Boulder)

– Enrollment: 323 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#18. St. Mary’s High School (Colorado Springs)

– Enrollment: 257 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#17. Holy Family High School (Broomfield)

– Enrollment: 743 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#16. Mullen High School (Denver)

– Enrollment: 802 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#15. Watershed School (Boulder)

– Enrollment: 110 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#14. Tara Performing Arts High School (Boulder)

– Enrollment: 56 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#13. Denver Jewish Day School (Denver)

– Enrollment: 350 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#12. Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch)

– Enrollment: 1245 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#11. Colorado Rocky Mountain School (Carbondale)

– Enrollment: 181 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Vail Christian High School (Edwards)

– Enrollment: 156 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Regis Jesuit High School (Aurora)

– Enrollment: 1729 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Steamboat Mountain School (Steamboat Springs)

– Enrollment: 67 (1:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Vail Mountain School (Vail)

– Enrollment: 432 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Dawson School (Lafayette)

– Enrollment: 530 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. St. Mary’s Academy (Englewood)

– Enrollment: 690 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. The Colorado Springs School (Colorado Springs)

– Enrollment: 300 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Fountain Valley School (Colorado Springs)

– Enrollment: 241 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Colorado Academy (Denver)

– Enrollment: 1006 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Kent Denver School (Englewood)

– Enrollment: 740 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

