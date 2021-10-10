stacker-Colorado



Famous actors from Colorado

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Colorado from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.



T.J. Miller

– Born: Denver (6/4/1981)

– Known for:

— Erlich Bachman in “Silicon Valley” (2014-2017)

— Hud in “Cloverfield” (2008)

— Fred in “Big Hero 6” (2014)



JJ Feild

– Born: Boulder (4/1/1978)

– Known for:

— James Montgomery Falsworth in “Captain America: the First Avenger” (2011)

— Thax in “Centurion” (2010)

— Mr. Henry Nobley in “Austenland” (2013)



Jack Reynor

– Born: Longmont (1/23/1992)

– Known for:

— John in “Glassland” (2014)

— Malcolm in “Macbeth” (2015)

— Harry in “Free Fire” (2016)



John Carroll Lynch

– Born: Boulder (8/1/1963)

– Known for:

— Mac McDonald in “The Founder” (2016)

— Norm Gunderson in “Fargo” (1996)

— Sheriff Ryan in “Gothika” (2003)



Jake Lloyd

– Born: Fort Collins (3/5/1989)

– Known for:

— Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999)

— Jamie Langston in “Jingle All the Way” (1996)

— Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: Episode I – Racer” (2000)



Jon Heder

– Born: Fort Collins (10/26/1977)

– Known for:

— Napoleon Dynamite in “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

— Jimmy MacElroy in “Blades of Glory” (2007)

— Clark in “The Benchwarmers” (2006)



Ken Curtis

– Born: Lamar (7/2/1916)

– Known for:

— Festus / Brisco / Frank Eaton / Jesse / Kyle / Phil Jacks / Scout in ” Gunsmoke” (1959-1975)

— Charlie McCorry in ” The Searchers” (1956)

— Nutsy – A Vulture in ” Robin Hood” (1973)



Ross Marquand

– Born: Fort Collins (8/22/1981)

– Known for:

— Aaron in ” The Walking Dead” (2015-2022)

— Red Skull (Stonekeeper) in ” Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

— Paul Newman in ” Mad Men” (2013)