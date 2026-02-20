Best affordable luxury SUVs of 2026

BMW Group

Finding an affordable luxury SUV that mixes practicality with high-end amenities and expressive design doesn’t have to be a budget-busting exercise. Using Edmunds’ rankings and a $50,000 budget — including mandatory destination charges — here are 10 of the best affordable luxury SUVs on the market today. The top pick, the BMW X1, edges out its rivals, but only by a smidge. You really can’t go wrong with any of these right-priced luxurious crossovers and SUVs, which are listed out below from first to last based on their Edmunds Rating.

2026 BMW X1

The BMW X1, the smallest SUV in BMW’s lineup, serves as a good performance gateway thanks to the base xDrive28i model’s strong 241-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. But the entry-level BMW isn’t just about zip and zest. It’s spacious inside and loaded with tech, like the automaker’s relatively intuitive iDrive software that is displayed via a crisp and bright curved display. Watch your spending carefully, however, as the X1’s price can climb quickly with option packages.

Starting price: $43,975

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB

No affordable luxury crossover on this list does as much as the Mercedes-Benz GLB. This lineup of small SUVs offers seating for up to seven passengers thanks to its optional pint-size third-row bench. Even if you don’t need all those seats, the GLB has a big cargo area for its relatively petite footprint. You’ll also find good tech and a particularly sophisticated suite of safety and convenience features in the available Driver Assistance package.

Starting price: $46,950

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLA

If you only associate Mercedes-Benz with its high-end offerings, the relatively affordable GLA would like to introduce itself. The entry to the Mercedes range rides and handles well with a sporty personality, and it offers much of the styling personality of the brand’s more expensive cars. It’s not particularly spacious inside, however, so consider other options — like the related GLB described above — if you need more room.

Starting price: $42,850

2026 Volvo XC40

The Volvo XC40 is small on price but big on personality and in-car tech. At the forefront is Volvo’s Pilot Assist feature, which modulates speed and assists steering — a real boon on long road trips or grueling commutes alike. Inside, its vertical screen runs Google Built-In software with native Google Maps and access to the tech giant’s app store. Add in the XC40’s stellar crash test ratings and it’s a small luxury SUV worth coveting.

Starting price: $41,195

2026 BMW X2

Think of the BMW X2 as the X1’s daring and adventurous sibling. The two share a lot of DNA, including their punchy turbocharged engines and sleek curved touchscreens loaded with impressive software. However, the X2’s roofline dives more aggressively downward aft of the passenger compartment. True, if you pick the X2 over the X1, you’ll pay more for less — less cargo space, that is — but that is the price to pay for vanity.

Starting price: $45,475

2025 Audi Q3

Audi’s smallest and least costly SUV has a premium look outside matched by high-end materials inside that would impress at a much higher price tag. Its sprightly turbocharged engine is no fuel-economy champ, but it furnishes decent acceleration and rarely makes itself heard in the hushed cabin. While it’s not the most fun or spacious small luxury SUV, the Q3 nonetheless boasts a lot of standard equipment. A redesigned Q3 is on the way for 2026 and will carry a higher base price.

Starting price: $41,095

2026 Acura ADX

New in 2025, the ADX expanded Acura’s SUV lineup, adding a smaller offering at a much more affordable price point. It makes great use of its petite footprint with a spacious and modern interior with good outward visibility. Also, it features controls and software that are easy enough to sort through. With just 190 horsepower sent to the wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), however, the ADX delivers leisurely acceleration, and it’s rather loud inside.

Starting price: $36,450

2026 Lexus UX

Thanks to its hybrid powertrain, the Lexus UX is a genuine fuel-sipper wrapped up in an eye-catching package. More power for the 2025 model year brought quicker acceleration with no adverse impact on fuel economy. Talk about a win-win. However, the UX rates lower than some other small luxury crossovers and SUVs simply because of how small its interior is. If you need a practical and affordable luxury SUV, consider others on this list first.

Starting price: $38,250

2026 Acura RDX

The Acura RDX does a lot of things right. Its sprightly handling and willing turbocharged engine make it one of the most fun affordable luxury SUVs. Its cabin has an attractive design, and Acura has done a great job of splicing in high-end materials. However, the RDX’s infotainment software is largely controlled via a frustrating touchpad. Some tech solutions simply don’t work well, and a console-mounted touchpad is definitely near the top of that list.

Starting price: $46,450

2026 Lexus NX

Just how much one may like the Lexus NX really depends on its configuration. This compact luxury SUV comes in a dizzying array of trim levels and powertrains, not all of which behave the same. To stay south of $50,000, you’ll have to stick with the 275-horsepower NX 350 or the 240-hp NX 350h hybrid. The latter actually costs a bit less while furnishing good get-up-and-go as well as terrific estimated fuel economy. If there’s a downside to the NX, it’s this model’s rear seat space. Other small luxury SUVs have much more room in the back.

Starting price: $45,470

