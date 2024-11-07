Skip to Content
CSU Pueblo

CSU-Pueblo ready for Mines

By
New
Published 11:02 PM

The 6th ranked CSU-Pueblo football is preparing for a showdown with their arch rivals, #21 Colorado School of Mines.

The Thunderwolves have won each of their last six games.

Mines has not lost to CSU-Pueblo since 2018.

Article Topic Follows: CSU Pueblo
Colorado
local news
Pueblo

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content