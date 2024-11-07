CSU-Pueblo ready for Mines
The 6th ranked CSU-Pueblo football is preparing for a showdown with their arch rivals, #21 Colorado School of Mines.
The Thunderwolves have won each of their last six games.
Mines has not lost to CSU-Pueblo since 2018.
The 6th ranked CSU-Pueblo football is preparing for a showdown with their arch rivals, #21 Colorado School of Mines.
The Thunderwolves have won each of their last six games.
Mines has not lost to CSU-Pueblo since 2018.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.