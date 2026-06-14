Meet the new kids on the World Club block

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By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — ﻿Note: This is story first appeared in The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports, our daily newsletter on all things World Cup. To subscribe, click here.

The first games of the World Cup always seem to have a little shock in them. On Saturday, Switzerland, Brazil and Turkey found that out the hard way.

A stoppage-time goal from Qatar’s Boualem Khoukhi brought the 2022 World Cup hosts level with the Swiss, despite the Europeans dominating almost all of the game up to that point. Brazil, meanwhile, had to battle back after Morocco stunned them with a goal before the first hydration break. Both matches ended in 1-1 draws, which might as well have felt like losses to the Swiss and Brazilians.

And while you were sleeping (or watching the Knicks win the NBA title), the Socceroos stunned Turkey with a 2-0 win in Vancouver on a pair of lovely goals that were fantastically decisive, even if the Turks will say they deserved more from the game.

On Sunday, there’s a World Cup debutant taking on a powerhouse, two dark horses meeting in Texas, and two matchups that have plenty of intrigue despite flying under the radar a little bit. If Sunday is meant for rest, then it’s a great one to park yourself on the couch – or your local fan festival – and feast on some soccer.

The Main Thing: Welcome the debutants

There’s always a lot of talk about the big teams and best players at a World Cup, but this year will also see four debutants step foot on the global stage. And while Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan must wait a little while longer to play their first games, today is Curaçao’s turn to make a splash.

The tiny Caribbean island country will become the smallest nation by population to ever play in a World Cup when it faces Germany in Houston. The autonomous territory of about 156,000 sits within the Netherlands kingdom and only became a FIFA member in 2011. But it’s since gone about building a squad capable of qualifying for a World Cup by tapping into the Dutch diaspora and signing up players with Curaçaoan roots.

Several Dutch legends have also taken turns trying to develop the team, such as former managers Guus Hiddink and Patrick Kluivert. Now, though, it’s down to veteran coach Dick Advocaat. The 78-year-old has taken several nations to World Cups over the course of his career – be that the Netherlands or South Korea – and he has now been entrusted with Curaçao soccer’s biggest moment.

And while there might not be any superstars in the side, it does boast players with elite experience. Leandro Bacuna, for example, has played in the English Premier League, and Tahith Chong was once at the books of Manchester United.

But the team is all about unity, and that has been clear from social media videos coming out from the camp, which shows players singing and dancing during training sessions and around the US.

And if seeing such excitement and joy from the players doesn’t make you fall in love with the team, maybe their jersey will. The Curaçao away top has been one of the most popular kit designs of the tournament, but given it’s not the home strip, we might never see them wear it in competition.

Attention now, though, turns to the field, and Curaçao will not just be content with just making up the numbers. All eyes are on whether everyone’s second-favorite team can upset the odds.

Germany vs. Curaçao

When? 1 p.m. ET

Where? Houston, USA

This will be an amazing moment for Curaçao, but it’s going to face a reality check when it comes up against Germany. Although the European side is not the force it once was, it is full of top-class talent playing at some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Kai Havertz is likely to lead the line for Germany, with Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz pulling the strings just behind him. No one is expecting the Germans to win the World Cup, which means they are playing without any real pressure.

Netherlands vs Japan

When? 4 p.m. ET

Where? Dallas, USA

This is a battle of the two ultimate dark horses this summer. Both the Netherlands and Japan have come to North America somewhat under the radar, but both are capable of big performances.

The Dutch may not have that outright superstar it once possessed, and the squad has been ravaged with injury, but some experts are predicting an unlikely World Cup win for the Netherlands. It is captained by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who has struggled with form this season but has the experience needed to perform on this stage.

The Dutch defense will definitely be tested by Japan, which has a host of technically gifted players capable of troubling anyone. The team recently outplayed England at Wembley Stadium in a warmup friendly, winning the game 1-0.

However, Japan captain Wataru Endo was forced to withdraw from the squad at the last minute due to injury.

As a fun aside, check out my colleague Don Riddell’s story on why Japan is the tidiest team at every World Cup.

Roberto Carlos speaks to CNN

Speaking to CNN’s Maria Santana at Rexona New York Sweat Club, Brazilian great Roberto Carlos, who lifted the iconic trophy at the 2002 tournament, said he wants to see the class of 2026 “play with love”, and “be part of history.” He might not have been super happy with the lackluster 1-1 draw on Saturday with Morocco in New Jersey.

Out in the sun at the Atlanta fan fest

My editor, Kyle Feldscher, got away from his desk for a couple hours yesterday and caught Qatar-Switzerland from FIFA’s Fan Festival in Atlanta. Here’s his dispatch:

If you’ve ever wondered what a soccer utopia in America would look like, it was on display in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Despite a truly brutal southern sun shining down, Centennial Olympic Park was a kaleidoscope of different soccer jerseys – from the hometown Atlanta United to scores of Brazil’s yellow to national uniforms from all over the world – all gathered together in front of a truly massive screen to watch the world’s tournament.

In the open spaces, people kicked balls around (including my toddler, who blasted a shot past me and knocked over the beer of a Colombia fan who was very, very nice about the whole thing) or found shade under the only tree.

Beer was expensive, but no one really seemed to mind. The game was pretty mediocre aside from the very beginning and the very end, when Qatar’s injury-time equalizer was met with a shocked wave of sound from the large lawn, but again, no one really seemed to mind.

Instead, the vibe was one of just basking in the summer sun and the world’s game. Being an American soccer fan can sometimes be an isolating experience. Unlike major American sports, the moment when everyone is focusing on soccer comes around every four years rather than (at least) once a season.

But when that moment comes, the communal experience of enjoying the world’s biggest sporting event with thousands of like-minded people is special. Even the soccer-skeptical (my wife) loved the experience; she’s making plans to take that aforementioned toddler back multiple times during the rest of this summer extravaganza.

My only complaint (and it’s one I have a lot now that I’m careening toward 40): Someone could turn the volume down just a teensy bit.

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

When? 7 p.m. ET

Where? Philadelphia, USA

Ecuador has only once progressed out of the group stage, reaching the round of 16 back in 2006. This generation of stars, though, has the potential to go even further.

The squad is built to keep clean sheets and boasts defenders such as PSG’s Willian Pacho and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié, who both played in the Champions League final this year. It also has Chelsea’s Moisés Caicedo patrolling the midfield. The one worry, though, is where the goals will come from.

That shouldn’t be a problem for their opponent, who has a team brimming with attacking flair. Nicolas Pépé, Amad Diallo and Yan Diomandé will be among the goal threats for the African nation, which recently beat France in a friendly.

Sweden vs. Tunisia

When? 10 p.m. ET

Where? Monterrey, Mexico

This is a game that will likely go under the radar, but there will be plenty of talent on display.

Sweden will be the favorite and much of that is due to its forward line, which consists of Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres and Liverpool’s Alexander Isak.

Tunisia, meanwhile, relied on its strong defense to make it to its third straight World Cup. They won nine and drew one of their games to qualify.

The final whistle

More from Don Riddell, as he explores the crazy journey of Julen Lopetegui, the coach of Qatar who just pulled off a stunning draw with Switzerland on Saturday.

“Life owed me a World Cup,” said Julen Lopetegui when his Qatar team qualified for this tournament, and it’s remarkable to think that he’s had to wait so long to experience one.

On two previous occasions, the 59-year-old has been close enough to taste it, yet both ended in disappointment. Lopetegui was an unused goalkeeper in the Spain squad in 1994, but in 2018 he was the manager and expectations were high after he had steered La Roja through qualifying with nine wins and a draw.

However, just two days before Spain’s opening game against Portugal, Lopetegui was fired and expelled from the team camp. His crime? Accepting a job with Real Madrid and negotiating without the knowledge of the Spanish Football Federation.

Spain crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16, beaten on penalties by the hosts, Russia. But was it at least worth it for Lopetegui? Not at all, he was fired by Madrid just four months later.

The best things come to those who wait, or perhaps the third time is the charm. His Qatari side equalized in the final minutes of their opening game, stunning the Swiss in the Bay Area in one of the shock results of the first weekend of the tournament.

The-CNN-Wire

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