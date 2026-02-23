Lindsey Vonn says her doctor saved leg from amputation

By Mia Fishman, CNN

(CNN) — Lindsey Vonn credited her doctor with saving her leg from amputation in an Instagram video posted Monday, going in-depth on the severity of the injury she suffered in her devastating crash at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

In the video, Vonn explained the details of the leg injury she sustained in the crash on February 8 during the women’s downhill event. Vonn was hoping to end up on the podium, despite tearing her ACL shortly before the Games, and instead crashed in dramatic fashion.

Last week, Vonn underwent reconstructive surgery to address multiple fractures in her left leg and experienced complications due to a compartment syndrome diagnosis. She posted the video on Monday from a hotel, saying she’s finally left the hospital after two weeks.

Tibial fractures are among the most common causes of a complication called compartment syndrome. Leg muscles are organized into sections called compartments, which are surrounded by tight tissue that doesn’t stretch much. When bleeding or swelling inside one of these compartments builds up, pressure rises and begins to squeeze the muscles, nerves and blood vessels.

If the pressure isn’t quickly released, compartment syndrome can lead to permanent damage and, in severe cases, be life-threatening or cost a person a limb. The complication is treated with incisions in the leg.

“Dr. Tom Hackett saved my leg,” Vonn said. “He saved my leg from being amputated.”

The discovery of Vonn’s compartment syndrome forced an emergency surgical procedure called a fasciotomy, which took six hours to complete. Connective tissue is “filleted,” as Vonn described it, to release tension and pressure on muscles, blood vessels and nerves within the area.

While Vonn’s focus before that opening weekend run was on her torn ACL, she credits that knee injury with allowing her to avoid amputation.

“If I hadn’t torn my ACL – which I would have torn anyways with this crash – if I hadn’t had done that, Tom wouldn’t have been there; he wouldn’t have been able to save my leg,” Vonn said. “I feel very lucky and grateful for him.”

In addition to a torn ACL and various tibia and fibula fractures, Vonn also broke her right ankle.

“Everything was in pieces,” Vonn said.

While she’s currently immobile and wheelchair bound, she hopes to move to crutches in a few weeks. It is expected to take a year for the bone fractures to heal, which will then allow her to continue with ACL reconstruction.

“I can’t tell you how painful it’s been,” Vonn said, visibly emotional. “It’s been really hard and it was definitely not the way I wanted to end my Olympics, but it’s been really inspiring to watch my teammates.”

Blood loss during surgery kept Vonn in the hospital “longer than she hoped,” prompting a blood transfusion to combat the pain. But after two weeks in a hospital bed, Vonn has moved to a hotel for the time being.

“It will be a long road, but I’ll get there,” Vonn said. “I’d rather go down swinging than not try at all.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.