Speed skating sensation Jordan Stolz has shown how to handle pressure to become Team USA’s savior

Milan, Italy (CNN) — Much has been made of the weight of expectation at this year’s Winter Games, especially when it comes to American athletes.

But where the likes of Ilia Mailinin and Mikaela Shiffrin have seemingly struggled to live with the pressure, Team USA’s speed skating sensation Jordan Stolz has thrived.

In just his second Olympics, the 21-year-old has already won two gold medals in the two events he’s competed in. First came 1000m glory and an Olympic record to boot, followed by a 500m victory and another Olympic record.

It’s a worrying precedent for his rivals, given he has the chance to win another two individual gold medals in the Milan Cortina, both in the 1500m event and the mass start.

Given his record in recent years, it’s unsurprising that Stolz was expected to shine on the global stage. And while many would, and have, caved under the pressure, Stolz has only grown ever larger.

Before heading to Milan, the American spoke to CNN Sports and addressed his label of being the man to beat.

“I kind of like it,” he said. “It’s better than being the one who’s hunting. I’d rather be hunted because that means you’re doing something right and winning.”

Stolz has now proven that those were not empty words, embracing the favorite tag and turning it into a strength. Not bad for a man who initially learned to skate on a frozen pond behind his childhood home.

Embracing logic

Stolz seems to read from the same logic-based hymn sheet that the likes of legendary climber Alex Honnold sing from. The skater’s confidence stems from repetition, knowing that if he puts enough hours into his craft, there shouldn’t be anything to worry about.

It’s perhaps how he’s able to step into the Olympic limelight and take it all in his stride – a skill others have so far failed to master.

“It is not like (the Olympic Winter Games) is different from any other race,” he said after winning his first gold medal of the Winter Games.

“It’s just the fact that you waited the last four years to finally get here again, and you get one shot to try and battle, which I was able to do. It’s a feeling like no other.”

Glittering career

Despite being so young, Stolz has been at the top of speed skating for several years. In 2023, the then 18-year-old became the youngest ever speed skating world champion after earning gold in the 500m.

In the process, he also became the first speed skater in more than 40 years to win both junior and senior world titles in the same season, a feat only previously accomplished by Beth Heiden in 1979 and Eric Heiden in 1977 and 1978.

His career has just kept going on an upward trajectory. Before becoming a two-time Olympic champion in Milan, he was already a two-time world champion in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m events and holds the world record in the 1000m.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that he’s already been compared to speed skating great Heiden, who won five gold medals in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

“He goes to the starting line, and I would suspect he thinks he’s probably going to win,” Heiden said of the man following in his footsteps.

And while Stolz is proud of the comparison with Heiden, he’s not the sort of person to get carried away by it.

It’s not as though Stolz doesn’t have competition either; he’s tasked with beating some of the best skaters to have ever lived and that includes Jenning de Boo. The Dutch star has twice come second to Stolz at this year’s Games despite breaking the previous Olympic records himself.

De Boo feels both frustration and appreciation for having Stolz as such a tricky rival.

“It is a lot of fun for the people watching. For me, it is pretty frustrating though. I really enjoyed racing against him twice here,” de Boo said.

“He helps me reach a higher level. I feel like I have lost this battle on too many occasions now, so now it is time for me to hit back.

“Stolz’s era has already begun. I am part of it. I hope my era is yet to come.”

Even Dutch fans, who cheer their own on loudly from the stands, have come to love Stolz. How could you not when he’s taking the sport to another level?

They have since dubbed him “Straaljager” which means “Fighter Jet” and he’s certainly lived up to that during these Games.

Of course, it’s not as though Stolz doesn’t feel pressure or gets nervous around big races. He said he had nerves heading into the 1000m, not wanting to lose the one race that he’s usually so dominant in.

But after coming through that unscathed and with an Olympic record in his back pocket, he’s been able to relax and enjoy his experience.

In the process, he’s proved to be Team USA’s saviour in a difficult Winter Olympics for the nation.

