New England Patriots down New York Giants to extend NFL-best win streak to 10 games

(CNN) — It’s a good time to be a New England Patriots fan.

Monday night saw a continuation of the team’s impressive season as the Patriots brushed aside the New York Giants 33-15 to record their 10th consecutive victory.

Quarterback Drake Maye led the way as the franchise recorded its longest win streak since also winning 10 straight back in 2015.

Maye threw 24-of-31 for 282 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions on a night that saw the Patriots move atop the AFC.

New England also became the first team in the NFL to record 11 wins this season, improving its record on the year to 11-2.

“Just trying to be the face, trying to be the conductor,” Maye said postgame. “Trying to want the pressure. You want the ball in my hands.”

In truth the game went as many had expected, with the Giants coming up short on the day in almost every facet of the game – New England had 395 total yards compared to New York’s 239 – and the contest was effectively out of reach by halftime with the Pats up 30-7.

New York has now lost seven consecutive games and even returning rookie QB Jaxson Dart couldn’t turn the miserable tide for the franchise.

Dart had missed the previous two games with a concussion and tried to breathe a bit of life into the team on his return – he finished 17-of-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

“We were just scratching and clawing. You’re trying to find any way to catch up,” Dart said after the game.

The rookie though was clear about the result despite his solid performance: “Not good enough because we lost.”

For the Patriots, things are looking much brighter.

Head coach Mike Vrabel was full of praise for his team, notably the consistent performances from Maye.

Heading into the Patriots’ bye week, the 23-year-old leads the NFL in passing yards (3,412), completion percentage (71.5%) and passer rating (111.9) and sits fourth with 23 touchdown passes. It’s the type of play that has put him in contention for the MVP award in just his second season in the league.

“I think he’s realizing what he can be and the impact that he makes on this offense being the conductor,” Vrabel said, per NFL.com.

“He’s hard on himself. I think that he challenges himself, as well as his coaches. He means a great deal to this football team.”

A win in their next game against Buffalo would clinch the AFC East for the Patriots, snapping the Bills’ run of five straight division titles.

