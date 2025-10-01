US sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden ‘not satisfied’ after gold-medal sweep at World Championships

By Frank Nunns O’Connell, Amanda Davies, CNN

(CNN) — Just over 13 months ago, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden was claiming a bronze medal after finishing third in the women’s 100m sprint at the Paris Olympics. Despite not claiming the sought after title of “Fastest Woman on Earth,” Jefferson’s smile was still broad and her energy upbeat.

Fast forward to September 21 this year, and Jefferson-Wooden’s smile was still beaming, but the medal around her neck was glistening brighter than ever before.

The South Carolina native had just collected her third gold medal of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, following dominant victories in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay – in which she ran the opening leg.

The sprint triple crown is, namely so, the jewel of track and field. Jefferson-Wooden’s name is instantly placed in the same stratosphere as some of the greats – the only other woman in history to achieve the feat in the World Championships is legendary Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Esteemed company, indeed.

This feeling of being on top of the world is a new one for Jefferson-Wooden, and with that means a new approach to the future. Four days on from her unforgettable weekend, Jefferson-Wooden told CNN Sports that she’s “not satisfied” after her accomplishments this year.

“The biggest lesson I got from this year is learning that if you lock in and dial in on things you say you want to achieve but also put the hard work in on top of that, the sky is the limit,” she said. “There are so many things out there that I’ve accomplished this year. But there’s so many more things that I do want to accomplish.”

With such an unbelievable journey comes an immense work ethic, and one that she believes can fuel her to accomplish even more in the future.

Her 100m winning time of 10.61 seconds was a world championship record and the largest margin of victory in world championship history – crossing the line 0.14 seconds ahead of silver medalist Julien Alfred.

World record ambitions

The superb performance leaves her 0.12 seconds off the women’s 100m world record time of 10.49 seconds, held by Florence Griffith-Joyner. Despite the record standing since 1988, Jefferson-Wooden has it well within her sights.

“The biggest thing for me if I want to break the world record and become the world record holder, it’s not going to be chasing the time,” said Jefferson-Wooden. “It’s going to be doing very similar to what I did this year, and that is just focusing on me, focusing on my execution, listening to my coaches, and then surrounding myself with people who are going to get me where I need to be.”

Toppling a 37-year-old record will be an almighty challenge, but tall orders are something she’s welcomed in the past, proven by her impressive rise from Olympic bronze medalist to world championship triple crown holder. She told CNN Sports she prefers being the hunter, enjoying the challenges that come her way when they do pass by.

Jefferson-Wooden believes her success stems from her upbringing. Growing up in Georgetown, South Carolina and attending a smaller Division 1 program in college gave her a unique motivation to achieve more than most can imagine.

“Looking at my journey and where I started, people are often confused as to how I got where I was,” she said. “I think that it did nothing but prepare me for the very moment I’m standing in right now and I know that even though now I’m on one of the biggest stages ever, people are starting to see me for who I am, and it’s definitely been something that’s prepared me for it.”

At the heart of any human’s success, let alone an athlete’s, is family. And that is something Jefferson-Wooden appreciates deeply on her journeys around the world.

Reflecting on her parents being in attendance at the Japan National stadium to witness their daughter’s monumental success, she said: “It just means so much to me because they worked so hard to get me to where I am. They’ve sacrificed so much and any chance I get to bring them along for the journey, I do it. I don’t ever take these moments for granted and I’m just happy that they get to share these big moments with me.”

As the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics approaches, Jefferson-Wooden’s hopes of stamping her name firmly in the history books comes ever closer. Just a handful of women have ever won a world championship gold medal as well an Olympic gold medal, and Jefferson-Wooden has the opportunity to do so on home soil.

It won’t just be her bidding for unprecedented success, though. United States sprinter Noah Lyles, like Jefferson-Wooden, will be aiming to achieve the sprint triple crown in the men’s events. If the two of them are to hit such prestigious heights, it would mark complete dominance for the US track team.

“It’s just really, really special. I’m excited for LA, I think it’s going to be one for the books,” Jefferson-Wooden said.

“I feel like having the Olympic Games back in the US is going to do nothing but bring on a lot of camaraderie.

“Obviously, we have that already when we go to these World Championships and to other countries to compete, but there is nothing like doing it at home, in front of the home crowd – that just makes it that much more special.”

