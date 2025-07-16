National League wins MLB All-Star Game in a historic home run swing-off tiebreaker

By Coy Wire, Kyle Feldscher and Kevin Dotson, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — The National League won the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in historic fashion, coming out on top in a first-of-its-kind home run derby to break a 6-6 tie after nine innings.

The National League jumped out to a quick lead in the first inning, with the first three batters of the game getting the best of Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal. The reigning Cy Young Award winner gave up hits to Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. and a double to Ketel Marte to put the American League behind by two runs in the first inning.

The NL tacked on four runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a three-run homer from New York Mets star Pete Alonso and Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll, who followed Alonso’s blast with one of his own later in the inning.

The AL struck back in the top of the seventh after Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run and Bobby Witt Jr. drove in another run on a groundout. It took until the top of the ninth for the AL to tie the game, rallying off San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suárez and Mets closer Edwin Diaz to score two runs and tie the game. Witt drove in Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton with a double and then scored on Steven Kwan’s infield single later in the inning.

Tied at six, the game went to a first-ever home run swing-off.

With the National League down 3-1, Kyle Schwarber, who was named MVP of the All-Star Game, hit three clutch home runs on his three swings to power his team to the victory. The National League won the home run swing-off 4-3.

