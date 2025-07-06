Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix after Oscar Piastri incurs penalty and heavy rain wreaks havoc on the race

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Lando Norris won a chaotic British Grand Prix on Sunday, safely navigating a rain-hit race punctuated by several safety cars and taking advantage of his teammate Oscar Piastri incurring a 10-second penalty when one of those safety cars pulled off the track.

Norris only led for the last few laps at Silverstone, having remained largely anonymous for much of the race.

It was Piastri who set the pace almost all afternoon until his challenge was undone when he slammed on the brakes too forcefully as the safety car peeled off and picked up a 10-second penalty from the stewards.

That left Norris as the winner-elect, providing he could complete the race cleanly – a difficult task in the inclement weather conditions that caused several drivers to lose control and spin off the track.

Piastri held on for second while Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg claimed his first ever F1 podium in his 239th race, despite starting in 19th on the grid.

“Nico, Nico, Nico,” his team shouted as they mobbed him afterwards, finally celebrating a podium for the German driver who holds the record for the most races completed without ever finishing in the top three.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

