Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies at 28 in car crash in Spain

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain with his younger brother, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said.

The 28-year-old Jota, who won the Premier League title with Liverpool last season and played for Portugal’s national team, got married to Rute Cardoso just two weeks ago. The couple have three children together.

The crash occurred near Zamora in northwestern Spain. Jota’s brother, André Silva, was also killed, according to the FPF. Silva, 26, played for Penafiel in the second tier of Portuguese soccer.

Spain’s Guardia Civil said in a statement that their investigation “points to a road accident due to a burst tire while overtaking,” which occurred at 00:30 a.m. local time.

The police force added that the car, which Spanish media said was a Lamborghini, subsequently caught fire.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all the Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andres Silva this morning in Spain,” the federation said in a statement.

“Much more than a fantastic player with nearly 50 caps for the national team, Diogo Joto was an extraordinary person, respected by colleagues and adversaries, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.”

Jota earned 49 caps for the Portuguese national team, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Jota played an important role in Liverpool’s recent title-winning season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 26 appearances.

He began his career at Portuguese club Paços de Ferreira before moving to Atlético Madrid in Spain. While at Atlético, Jota was loaned to Porto and then Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he helped guide the English club from the Championship into the Premier League.

Jota’s performances for Wolves earned him a move to Liverpool in 2020 and he went on to win the FA Cup and League Cup, in addition to the Premier League, while at the club.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the team said in a statement.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

