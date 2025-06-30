Record heat at Wimbledon has players and fans alike trying to keep their cool amid scorching conditions

By George Ramsay and Ben Church, CNN

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, London (CNN) — Wimbledon baked in its hottest-ever opening day on Monday, but the unprecedented London heat didn’t stop players from putting on a show on the grass.

Even before midday, temperatures near the grounds rose to 29.7 degrees Celsius (85.5 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the Met Office, surpassing the 2001 tournament for the warmest opening day in the tournament’s 147-year history.

Highs of 33 or 34 degrees Celsius (around 93 degrees Fahrenheit) are expected on Monday and Tuesday, edging towards Wimbledon’s hottest day in history – 35.7 degrees C (96.3 degrees F) on July 1, 2015.

For those toiling away on the court, the conditions were brutal.

“Tough. Really, really tough,” Germany’s Eva Lys told reporters about playing in the heat. “I think one thing that really helped me is to know my opponent has the same situation as me. I was sweating a lot, so my racket was very slippery.

“It’s the first time playing with heat on grass. I feel like it’s really tough on the legs. This is especially what I felt in the third set. I think the spectators didn’t have it easy either. I feel like everyone is kind of struggling with the heat right now.”

The effects of the heat on the spectators could have had a part in the match between two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Italian challenger Fabio Fognini. Play was delayed for several minutes when a spectator needed medical attention after Alcaraz noticed the commotion in the grandstand. The Spaniard ran to get water for the affected person who was seated in a sunny area on the opposite side of the court from the umpire’s chair.

When temperatures are at or above 30.1 degrees C (86.2 degrees F), Wimbledon implements its “heat rule” policy, allowing players to request a 10-minute break in play to leave the court.

It gives them a chance to hydrate and recover, but coaching or medical treatment is not allowed. The rule applies beyond the second set of three-set matches and after the third set of five-set matches, providing they are not being played under a roof.

Even with those 10-minute breaks, players can still be placed under “considerable physiological stress,” Chris Tyler, a reader in environmental physiology at the University of Roehampton, told CNN Sports.

“High heat impairs both physical endurance and cognitive function and can cause dangerous drops in blood pressure.

“Without effective cooling strategies, players are at risk of dizziness, fainting, and poor decision-making. Hydration, cooling garments and pacing will be essential to maintain performance and safety.”

Elmer Møller, Denmark’s world No. 117, said after his first-round defeat against US star Frances Tiafoe that he drinks more salts and electrolytes before going onto the court in hot conditions.

He added, however, that the heat wasn’t a “bad factor” in his match – even preferable to playing in the wind. Tiafoe felt similarly.

“I didn’t feel that hot out there,” the American 12th seed told reporters. “Like, it was hot, I was sweating, but it wasn’t that hot. That could have been me going in mentally thinking, ‘This will be hot’ – but it really didn’t feel that hot.

“I don’t know if wearing white helped as well, but I didn’t really feel that hot.”

Tiafoe said that he changed his shirt four or five times due to the amount he was sweating in the 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win against Møller, a tactic other players wished they had deployed.

“I think a bit of a rookie mistake, not doing a change of clothes at the end of the set,” Great Britain’s Sonay Kartal told reporters. “It was hot, but I had ice towels, cold drinks and stuff. I wouldn’t say it affected me too much.”

Though unusual for London and the UK, most players have experience battling with these kinds of conditions at tournaments around the world. At the Australian Open in Melbourne, for instance, temperatures have exceeded 104 degrees F (40 degrees C) on several occasions, while the US Open in New York has also reckoned with scorching heat.

Spectators, however, might feel less prepared. The Met Office advised those attending the first two days of the tournament to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and bring a hat amid “very hot” temperatures and “strong sunshine.”

Hand-held fans, wide-brimmed hats and linen shirts were put to good use, particularly with many taking on the uphill, sweat-inducing walk from the train station to the grounds. Others braved potentially hours of sunshine in the long and snaking “Queue” just to get a ticket.

Inside the venue, organizers issued messages over the loudspeaker system about the high temperatures, while water refill stations were in high demand. Many of the outside courts offer very little shade, with the heat intensifying the closer you get to the action.

The UK’s Health Security Agency issued amber alerts across most parts of the country, including in London, warning of a rise in deaths among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. An amber alert in the United Kingdom is related to weather incidents.

There are currently at least 20 countries across Europe with heat alerts in place.

Temperatures in London and around the UK are expected to cool off later in the week, with the Met Office forecasting sun and the possibility of rain on Wednesday. Perhaps then it will feel more like the typical British weather many have come to expect from Wimbledon

