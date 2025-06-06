World No. 1 Jannik Sinner ousts Novak Djokovic from Roland Garros to set up title clash with defending champ Carlos Alcaraz

By David Close and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — A vocal majority at Roland Garros urged Novak Djokovic on throughout his semifinal match against the best men’s player in the world on Friday.

Jannick Sinner wasn’t having it.

The Italian disposed of the 24-time grand slam winner in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3) to book a French Open finals tilt with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

The men’s top seed broke Djokovic early in the opening set with Sinner’s quickness and slick movement across the clay causing early havoc on the Serb – something Djokovic has done to others on the surface for two decades. Sinner ripped forehand winners throughout the first set, which the Serbian couldn’t catch up with. Ultimately, it was a down the line backhand winner to which Djokovic didn’t even attempt a swing – that won the set 6-4

Sinner and Djokovic traded a wildly entertaining 26-stroke exchange in the second game of the second set that ended with an athletic winning volley by the Serb, sending most of the crowd surrounding Philippe-Chatrier court up on their feet with rapturous applause. Djokovic gave a smile and played up to the crowd.

Throughout the second set, Djokovic tried to inspire those inside the stadium and himself with animated fist pumps and occasional primal screams but was also gracious while applauding the many Sinner winners.

Sinner broke Djokovic again at 4-3 in the second set, which included a nasty cut drop from the baseline that the 24-time major winner stretched for but couldn’t reach.

Djokovic punched back by breaking Sinner’s serve – the first time he has done so in 46 attempts – to level the set 5-5.

Sinner didn’t flinch – winning the next two games to capture the second set 7-5.

Djokovic immediately took a medical timeout for trainers to work on his left leg and hip area. Whatever discomfort the 38-year-old was feeling didn’t appear to bother him thereafter.

The Serb showed his quintessential moxie and resolve in the third set, putting all kinds of pressure on Sinner’s serve with Djokovic leading 5-4. After forcing Sinner into an unforced error to give the three-time Roland-Garros singles champ multiple breakpoint opportunities, he again pumped his arms upward to fire up the crowd – for which the majority gleefully obliged by getting out of their seats to match his energy.

The game went a match-high 12 points, but it was Sinner who refused to blink, fighting off multiple break points by stroking clutch winners and forcing Djokovic into several unforced errors while hitting his marks on first serves to ultimately win the game.

The third set went to a tie-break, where at 2-0, Djokovic hit a gimme overhead straight into the net, causing the crowd to gasp at the error.

Sinner took the final set 7-6(3) and the match when Djokovic hit into the net. The 23-year-old has yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament. The combatants met at center court and embraced with both smiling after an entertaining three-hour and 16-minute match.

What played out Friday was rare – the straight set defeat was Djokovic’s first in a major semifinal in 15 years (2010 Wimbledon vs. Tomas Berdych).

Sinner complemented Djokovic afterwards, saying, “He’s the best player in the history of our sport, and playing against him here – it’s amazing.

“(It is) a special occasion for me playing against Novak in the semifinal of a grand slam. It’s just amazing. I had to step up. I had to play my best tennis I could. I’m very happy with how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players.”

Alcaraz ready to ‘give everything on Sunday’

Earlier in the day, Alcaraz reached his second straight final at Roland Garros after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth set of their match on Friday.

Defending champion Alcaraz lost the opening set against Musetti but was leading 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-0, 2-0 when the Italian gave in to his injury struggles and called it a day.

Having won his first French Open title last year, second seed Alcaraz now has a chance to win his fifth grand slam title.

Though he had already dropped sets in the tournament, the semifinal against Musetti was the first time Alcaraz had trailed at this year’s French Open.

A tight opening set remained on serve until the world No. 7, who has been in the form of his life this clay-court season, broke Alcaraz at 5-4 to take a surprise lead.

The second set was just as much of an even tussle, the pair trading breaks in back-to-back games as the pressure started to mount on Alcaraz. He looked to have gained the advantage when he broke Musetti for a 6-5 lead, only to be instantly pegged back once more.

However, the Spaniard raced into a 6-1 lead in the tie-break that followed and had leveled the contest soon after when Musetti blasted a passing shot into the net.

From there, the momentum swung sharply in Alcaraz’s favor. With the pressure off, he dropped just five points over the course of the third set, capitalizing on his opponent’s physical issues.

Musetti had called on the trainer near the end of the set and received treatment on the top of his left leg. He decided to continue, but lasted only three lopsided games before retiring and handing Alcaraz the victory.

“It’s not great getting through or winning the match like this,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. “Lorenzo is a great player, he has done an incredible clay season … I wish him all the best and a (fast) recovery.”

Though not always at the top of his game in the semifinal, Alcaraz now has the chance to cap off a sensational few weeks, having won titles in Monte-Carlo, defeating Musetti in the final, and Rome.

“It’s been three intense weeks but I have just one step to make,” he said. “I’m feeling great, I’m feeling that I’m playing great tennis and have a lot of confidence right now. I’m going to give everything on Sunday.”

Despite only recently turning 22, this will be the fifth grand slam final of Alcaraz’s career, and so far, he has won all of his previous four. Another major title would only cement his status as one of the greatest talents in the sport at the moment and a dominant force on every surface.

