Magnus Carlsen slams table in frustration after shock loss to world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in ‘turnaround of the year’

(CNN) — Magnus Carlsen slammed his fist on the table in frustration after suffering a shock loss to defending classical chess world champion Gukesh Dommaraju at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Gukesh pounced on a rare mistake from Carlsen at Finansparken in Stavanger, Norway, to seal the 3-0 victory and secure his first classical victory over the five-time world champion.

When Carlsen was forced to concede, the 34-year-old slammed his hand on the table in a surprise burst of emotion before shaking Gukesh’s hand and leaving the venue quickly, skipping his media duties.

The outburst caused a stunned reaction from the commentators with Carlsen usually known for his calm demeanor.

Carlsen admitted afterwards that he was left confused by his Indian opponent’s tactics.

“I don’t completely understand what (Gukesh’s) concept is here. It seems to me that I just have excellent play,” Carlsen said afterwards.

For Gukesh, who became the youngest-ever world chess champion last year, it was a momentous victory and one which he didn’t think would come.

“99 out of 100 times, I would lose. Just a lucky day!” Gukesh said afterwards.

“First classical win against Magnus, I mean, not the way I wanted it to be, but OK, I’ll take it.”

British grandmaster David Howell called Gukesh’s victory the “turnaround of the year” given the nature of the comeback.

He also praised the end of the game too. “Focus. Brilliance. Raw passion, anger, shock.

Elation. Sportsmanship. This moment had it all,” Howell wrote on X.

Carlsen still remains atop the Norway Chess standings despite the loss with four rounds of games left to play, with Gukesh moving up to third.

The tournament has a total prize fund of approximately $148,000, with the winner taking home almost $62,000.

