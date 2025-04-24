The Detroit Pistons are shaking off a decade in the doldrums. A franchise legend sees reminders of his era in this new team

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — The Detroit Pistons are showing signs that the franchise’s decade-plus malaise is finally starting to ebb, and a franchise legend believes there are signs a new age of Detroit basketball is emerging.

Richard “Rip” Hamilton, a three-time NBA All-Star who won the 2003-04 title with the Pistons, told CNN Sports that these fresh-look Pistons remind him a lot of the group of players who went to six straight conference finals in the 2000s.

“A big part of our success was the grit and the grind, right? And being mentally tough, right? You know, you talk about the fans – they don’t have no time for the mentally weak,” Hamilton said.

“Just knowing from the day-to-day, I mean, look at the weather, where in April it snows sometimes. You gotta be mentally tough for situations like that. And when I do look at the team, yes, it does remind me of the past.”

The Pistons play the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their best-of-seven first round series at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on TNT. The series returns to the Motor City with the Pistons having ended one of the longest playoff victory droughts in sports, winning the second game of the series in New York to end a 15-game playoff losing streak that spanned 17 years.

Hamilton was on the 2007-08 team that lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the last chapter in the most successful period in franchise history. While those great Pistons teams never had a player with the talent level of someone like Cade Cunningham, the fourth-year star who has become one of the best players in the NBA this season, Hamilton said there are a lot of similarities in how ownership and the front office built the team.

“They understood what the city embodies. They understood the success that we had in the past and how we did, how we do things there,” Hamilton said, emphasizing that the Pistons have built through the draft with younger players and then added pieces like Tobas Harris, Dennis Schröder and Tim Hardaway Jr. to be important veteran voices on the team.

After the long run of playoff futility following that loss in the 2008 conference finals – the Pistons only made the playoffs three times in the ensuing years and were swept in each of those series – a new generation of basketball fans in the Motor City is getting to experience success for the first time. It’s coming just a year after the franchise’s worst season in history, a 14-68 stinker that included a 28-game losing streak that tied the single-season record.

Hamilton, who still works as a consultant for the Pistons in addition to his entrepreneurial work and being a full-time dad to his three children, said fans can expect the players to be inspired by the people they play for, as his teammates – like Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and Tayshaun Prince – were.

“The thing that was special for me, and I can speak probably for the rest of guys, is we embodied the city,” he told CNN Sports. “We came to work every day. We had our hard hat or Timberland boots or overalls, and we were coming to work, right? And the city respected that, the way we did it. We did it together, we did it as one.

“We played 100% each and every night, and the fans came and supported us and yelled and screamed, regardless if it was up by 20 or down by 20.

“It wasn’t a situation where you go to certain cities that the team is not playing well, the fans boo you. That’s not what Detroit did. The fans understood that if it ain’t rough, it ain’t right, and that was our motto, too.”

The Pistons are taking on a New York team that is heavily favored in the series and has the weight of expectations on its shoulders. After ending their own lackluster period, the Knicks have been to the playoffs three out of the last four years – but haven’t yet advanced past the second round.

This year is supposed to be different, thanks to the additions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to the team alongside superstar guard Jalen Brunson. It’s possible that the weight of those expectations might be weighing on the Knicks, though.

The Pistons have looked the better team throughout much of the series, and if not for a blistering New York comeback and Detroit’s collapse in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Knicks might be heading to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit trailing in the series.

Instead, it’s a 1-1 series and the youthful Pistons – the fourth-youngest playoff team with an average age of 25.8 – are looking to feed off a home crowd that was once the envy of the league during Hamilton’s heyday.

One thing that makes Hamilton envious of the modern Pistons is the location of the team’s home base. When Hamilton and his teammates were the cream of the NBA crop, they played at the Palace of Auburn Hills, about an hour’s drive north of downtown. Hamilton and fellow Pistons legend Billups would often talk about wanting to play one or two games a year in the city, just to get the vibe of being in the heart of Detroit.

Now, when he comes back, Hamilton likes to take an electric scooter and ride around the city to marvel at all the changes that have happened over the last two decades since he first arrived in southeast Michigan. He is treated like family at local restaurants and other establishments when he walks in.

“We played in Auburn Hills, so we spent most of our time in the suburbs out there, and we didn’t spend a whole lot of time in the heart of the city where you get to grit, and you get to grind, and you really get to feel the true essence of Detroit,” he said.

“So, when I’m riding around there, I’m super amazed just at the development. The people there are so gracious. They’re so sweet. As I’m going around, I’m saying hello to fans and hanging out at local restaurants and local bars, and I’m just pulling up like it’s like ‘Cheers’ pretty much.

“That’s what the city is because the fans and the community have always put their hands around their athletes or their people that support the community.”

