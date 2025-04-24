Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade says viral podium moment with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles still ‘gives me goosebumps’

By Amanda Davies and Matias Grez, CNN

Madrid, Spain (CNN) — It became one of the defining images of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite more than six months passing since US gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowed to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade atop the podium, the floor gold medalist says the moment still gives her “goosebumps.”

As well as the heart-warming display of sportsmanship earning Biles and Chiles plaudits around the world, it was also a historic moment as the trio became the first all-Black Olympics gymnastics podium.

“It was a really important moment on the podium,” Andrade told CNN Sports at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, where the Brazilian was named Comeback of the Year winner.

“Three female Black athletes, representing their nations, and showing that we deserve to be there. Knowing that it’s possible to make it happen and it was beautiful. It’s a moment that gives me goosebumps every time I remember it.”

Perhaps there is no better word that sums Andrade up than “comeback.”

The 25-year-old had considered quitting gymnastics after suffering three ACL tears – in 2015, 2017 and 2019 – one of the most brutal injuries for any athlete to overcome.

There is not only the painful and monotonous physical rehabilitation required after each major surgery, but also the grueling mental drain of facing one of the most arduous recovery processes in all of sports three times.

Not to mention the lingering fear that it could happen again with a slightly miscued landing or take off. Those setbacks – each of which could have been career-ending – made Andrade’s win over Biles in the floor final in Paris all the more remarkable.

So, what was it that gave Andrade the motivation to keep battling back?

“I think it has a lot do with the strength of my family and my team,” she said. “Every day in the gym showing me that regardless of my choice, if I wanted to carry on or not, they would be there to support me.

“I was sure that it was worth coming back, every time, and I returned alongside them and the results followed, so I’m very proud.”

Andrade, Brazil’s most decorated Olympian of all time with two golds, three silvers and a bronze, said being awarded the Comeback of the Year award “means a lot.”

“It’s recognition of my work, that of my team and of my story as an athlete, and so I feel very honored.”

The nail-biting battle in Paris – Andrade and Biles were separated by just 0.033 points – understandably has fans eager to see the two gymnastics greats go head-to-head at the Olympics again at Los Angeles 2028.

Biles remains unsure whether she will still be competing then, telling French newspaper L’Equipe this week that “2028 seems so far away.”

She also noted concerns over her body’s ability to keep pushing at the top level, revealing that her body “literally collapsed” after competing at Paris last year.

Andrade, however, said she wants to be there.

“Only God knows the future. Many things still need to happen,” she told CNN. “There’s qualifying, but there’s still a desire. It’s a dream of mine, so we’ll battle on, but let’s do it slowly.”

