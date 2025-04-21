Sharon Lokedi smashes women’s course record at the Boston Marathon, John Korir wins men’s race

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Kenya’s Sharon Lokedi won a thrilling battle over compatriot and two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri at the Boston Marathon, smashing the course record in the process.

Lokedi surged away from her rival in the closing stages and crossed the line in 2:17:22 – more than two-and-a-half minutes faster than Buzunesh Deba’s previous record from 2014.

It was Lokedi’s second major marathon victory, having triumphed in New York in 2022, while also avenging her runner-up finish to Obiri at last year’s race.

“I’m always second to her and today I was like: There’s no way,” the 31-year-old said. “I just have to put it out there and fight till the end and see how it goes. I’m so glad I ran that fast and she was right behind me. We all fought and wanted this so bad.”

In the men’s race, Kenyan John Korir pulled clear from the lead pack around mile 20 to take a commanding victory in a time of 2:04:45.

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu outsprinted Kenya’s Cyprian Kotut to finish second, crossing the line 19 seconds behind Korir, while American Conner Mantz narrowly missed out on a podium place in fourth.

The 28-year-old Korir, the reigning Chicago Marathon champion, follows in the footsteps of his brother Wesley, who took the title in Boston 13 years ago. The pair embraced at the finish line as they celebrated becoming the first siblings ever to win the race.

“I expected him there (at the finish line). I had promised him that I am going to win and I made it,” the 28-year-old Korir told ESPN, adding: “Today I will make jokes with him because I am the fastest in the family. He had a title for Boston in the family but now I’ve got it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

