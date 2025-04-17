Gianni Infantino tells CNN that FIFA is being careful with player health as it expands Club World Cup

By Matias Grez and Coy Wire, CNN

FIFA president Gianni Infantino told CNN Sports the governing body is keeping player health at the forefront as the soccer calendar expands with more intense summer competition during what is usually the sport’s off-season.

With the worldwide players union filing legal claims over the expanded Club World Cup this summer and next year’s World Cup, Infantino told CNN that FIFA is “always concerned” about the soccer calendar and highlighted the Arsène Wenger-led player welfare task force the governing body announced in October.

“(He) is one of the top, top coaches, managers of soccer in the world and he’s analyzing all of that when it comes to the FIFA Club World Cup,” Infantino said.

“It is a competition which takes place once every four years. The winner plays seven games – which is like one game and a half, almost, more a year – so it doesn’t have a big impact.

“What happens in world soccer is that there are many games for very few teams, very few players. Those who reach maybe the final stages of all competitions – which again is very rare because usually a team wins maybe one competition but doesn’t win them all – so, all in all, it balances itself out quite a bit.

“But we’re very careful about the calendar and about the health of the players. I mean, we want to do everything for the players to be in the best conditions to perform in the best way … and that’s what many players tell me as well, what you want is to play rather than to train, right?”

The first edition of the newly expanded and reorganized Club World Cup takes place this summer in the United States from June 15 to July 13 as something of a warm-up event for next year’s World Cup, hosted in the US, Canada and Mexico.

This year’s tournament will feature 32 teams compared to seven from previous editions, plus group and knockout stages.

In October, FIFPRO filed a complaint to the European Commission over what it describes as an “oversaturated international football calendar” that “risks player safety and wellbeing,” among other concerns.

That complaint came after June’s legal claim against FIFA’s decision to “unilaterally” set the sport’s calendar, which includes the expanded World Cup and Club World Cup. The October complaint also said FIFA faces a “conflict of interest as a competition organizer and governing body.”

The previous format – which hasn’t been removed from the calendar but renamed as the FIFA Intercontinental Cup – was a single-elimination, knockout tournament that took place over just 10 days compared to a month.

Of course, there has to be a shiny new trophy up for grabs for this new glitzy tournament – if the $1 billion dollar prize pot wasn’t enough motivation for the players.

Infantino describes the new trophy, which uses a key to open up from a flat plate into something that resembles a gold-plated gyroscope, as the “coolest trophy in all of sports.”

Infantino adds that the expanded version of the tournament will allow fans to see more of the world’s best players in one place, with Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Rodri, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, among others, set to take part.

Plus, he says, it will help settle the debate between fans about which team can call itself the best.

“We created a new World Cup because soccer, the way it’s organized, on one side you have the countries and on the other side you have the teams, the clubs,” Infantino explains. “We have a World Cup for the countries, and we didn’t have a World Cup for the clubs.

“And we thought it’s actually quite good to know which team is the best in the world. When you win the Super Bowl, right, you are the world champion because you are the best in the world, but in soccer, this doesn’t exist.

“So we created a new Club World Cup, the World Cup for the 32 best teams in the world, from Europe, from South America, North America, Africa, Asia, everywhere in the world. And we will determine in 63 games, it’s 63 Super Bowls in one month … which of those teams is the best in the world.”

