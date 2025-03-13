Players Championship: Camilo ‘Spider-Man’ Villegas rolls back the years to swing into surprise early co-lead

By Jack Bantock, CNN

(CNN) — With great putting comes great responsibility – “Spider-Man” is back to his best at The Players Championship.

Colombia’s Camilo Villegas, nicknamed after the web-slinging superhero for his unorthodox style of reading greens, swung into a surprise share of the early lead at the 51st edition of the PGA Tour’s flagship event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Thursday.

The 43-year-old rolled back the years to surge around the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course with an opening six-under 66, defying his world No. 254 ranking to join American duo Lucas Glover and J.J. Spaun atop a star-studded first round leaderboard.

Little under 19 years ago, a tied-third finish at the tournament – the joint-best performance in Players history by a PGA Tour rookie at the time – had solidified Villegas’ reputation as a prodigious talent.

“The golf course has changed, I’ve changed, and I guess I do have a lot more experience,” Villegas told reporters on his return to the clubhouse.

“I’ve gone through some good battles in life and good moments, bad moments. Back in 2006 I was just a young kid coming out of college, and had nothing to lose.”

Four victories on the circuit – including both the BMW Championship and Tour Championship in September 2008 – followed across the next eight seasons as he peaked at world No. 7 before injuries and loss of form conspired to compound a barren run that left the Medellin-born golfer seriously considering walking away from the sport in 2020.

In July of that year, Villegas and wife Maria’s 22-month-old daughter Mia died following a four-month battle with tumors on the brain and spine. As the golf community rallied around him, Villegas channeled the tragedy as motivation, his daughter’s memory a fuel that “kept the engine going”, he told CNN Sport in 2023.

So began a steady climb back up the world rankings and, after his son Mateo was born in 2021, Villegas ended a nine-year wait for a PGA Tour triumph with an emotional victory at the Bermuda Championship in November 2023.

Yet heading into 2025, Villegas had failed to register a top-30 finish since that win. A tied-seventh finish at The American Express in January hinted at a return to form before the University of Florida alumni caught fire in Ponte Vedra Beach, flying out of the blocks with three consecutive early birdies.

A stunning 28 foot putt at the par-three 3rd looked to be the pick of eight birdies, only for Villegas – who had started his round from the 10th tee – to better it with a 35 foot chip-in from off the sixth hole green.

“It’s a tricky golf course. You’ve got to keep it in play,” Villegas said.

“Aggressive and reckless can bring big numbers quick – you’ve got to avoid those.”

Glover and Spaun keep pace

His career resurgence continuing after a long-running battle with the yips – an involuntary muscle tension in the wrist – 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover roared home with four birdies to grab a share of the lead.

The 45-year-old is chasing a seventh PGA Tour win and a first since two victories in the space of a week in August 2023.

“Just don’t want to be done at 45, honestly,” Glover, ranked 44th in the world, told reporters. Deep down I believe I can still compete out here at 45 and I don’t want to stop anytime soon.”

“I was able to be aggressive and I putted great. Any time you get off to a good start it gives you confidence,” he added.

World No. 57 Spaun carded an impressive bogey-free round to strengthen his hunt of a second PGA Tour win and make it a trio atop the summit.

“Bogey-free anywhere is really nice, to good way to start the week off,” Spaun, 34, said.

I kept the ball in front of me, limited mistakes and got up-and-down when I needed to, made some good putts – just overall had a pretty nice day.”

Villegas begins his second round at 8:35 a.m. ET (12:35 p.m. GMT) Friday, with Spaun and Glover teeing off at 8:02 a.m. ET (12:02 p.m. GMT) and 1:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. GMT) respectively.

History-chasing Scheffler poised to strike

Two-time Players champion Rory McIlroy signed off with a birdie to move into the five-strong chasing pack a shot behind the leaders at five-under par, two shots ahead of playing partner and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Having successfully defended his title a year ago, Scheffler is chasing an unprecedented third consecutive win at TPC Sawgrass.

His sole bogey at the par-four 10th ended a streak of 40 consecutive bogey-free holes at the tournament, yet the 28-year-old shrugged off his shanked tee shot in typically unbothered style to leave himself within familiarly ominous striking distance.

“Last year doesn’t truly matter when it comes to this tournament – this is a new four rounds and 72 holes and today I got off to a good start,” Scheffler said.

“I feel like I could have posted a little bit of a better number, but overall I’m pleased with the results. I did some good things that I’ll look to hone in and maybe shoot a little lower tomorrow.”

American compatriot Max McGreevy joins McIlroy and co. at five-under par with two holes left of his final round. He is one of a few golfers who had not finished their rounds before play was suspended due to darkness and will complete them Friday.

Scheffler, McIlroy and world No. 3 Xander Schauffele – who opened with an even-par 72 – begin from the 10th tee at 8:24 a.m. ET (12:24 p.m. GMT).

