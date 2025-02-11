New Orleans Saints hire 36-year-old Kellen Moore to be next head coach

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The final NFL head coaching vacancy has been filled.

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as the franchise’s next head coach. The 36-year-old becomes the youngest head coach in the NFL.

“I am excited to join the New Orleans Saints and deeply appreciate the faith that Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization have placed in me,” Moore said in a statement.

“I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started. I would also like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible 2024 season. I’m excited to begin this new chapter.”

Moore spent one season overseeing the Eagles’ offense where he helped Philadelphia to an impressive 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints.

The Eagles scored 145 points during their championship run, the most in a single postseason in NFL history.

Philadelphia ranked second in rushing (179.3 yards per game) and eighth in total offense (367.2 yards per game) this past season.

Prior to his stint in Philly, Moore was the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 after spending four seasons in the same position with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas ranked second in the NFL in total offense (391 yards per game), scoring offense (27.7 points per game) and touchdowns (210) during Moore’s tenure running the Cowboys’ offense.

Moore inherits a team that finished 5-12 and was tied for last in the NFC South division. The Saints have missed the postseason for four consecutive years.

In November, New Orleans fired head coach Dennis Allen after two-plus seasons in the Big Easy; special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi filled in as interim coach.

The Saints currently hold the No. 9 overall selection in April’s NFL draft.

