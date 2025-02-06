Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen and Antonio Gates named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

New Orleans (CNN) — Four new NFL legends are headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former defensive end Jared Allen, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, former cornerback Eric Allen and former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates all got the call that they will be getting their gold jackets.

There were 15 total finalists for the spots in Canton, Ohio, this year. The committee can elect up to five players from the modern era, and each must receive at least 80% of the vote for election.

There’s no set number of players that must be included in the Hall of Fame class but between four and eight new members must be selected.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

