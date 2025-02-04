Anthony Davis comments for first time after blockbuster trade from Lakers to Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Anthony Davis commented for the first time on Monday since the blockbuster trade which saw him move from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić.

“6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses,” Davis wrote on Instagram alongside a video of clips from his time in Los Angeles.

“I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires. To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey.

“LA will always have a special place in my heart. Every great story has an exciting next chapter … Dallas – Here we come!”

In one of the most stunning trades in league history, the Lakers sent Davis, Max Christie and their 2029 first-round draft pick in exchange for Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first broke the news of the blockbuster trade on Saturday, citing sources.

The announcement shocked the NBA world, with many of the league’s top players taking to social media to express their astonishment.

Davis was traded to the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, going on to win the NBA title in his first season with the team.

The center battled injuries during his time in California, but when he was out on the court, he was an extremely productive player.

Davis formed a lethal partnership with fellow Lakers star LeBron James, who wished him well in the comment section of his Instagram post, writing: “My DOG!!!! You dat muthaf*cka!! Go do you CHAMP!!!!”

The 31-year-old Davis is a nine-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team selection, five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member and has also won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Davis now teams up with Kyrie Irving in Dallas while James and Dončić will wear the iconic purple and gold of the Lakers.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry expressed his surprise at the news after the Warriors win over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

“Just because of how out of the blue it was – no hints, no rumors, not a single sign – especially after (the Mavericks) came out of the (NBA) Finals,” Curry told reporters. “That’s a reminder that there are only a few in this league that can go to sleep with any type of confidence.

“It’s a very unique situation. The idea that this happened is pretty crazy. When you hear a trade like that, you think somebody’s hacked.”

