Arsenal thrashes Manchester City to pile even more pressure on Pep Guardiola

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Just when it looked like Manchester City’s underwhelming season was turning a corner, the team suffered another humiliating defeat, this time at the hands of Premier League rival Arsenal.

City had won three of its last four games heading into Sunday’s contest at the Emirates Stadium, but a 5-1 defeat to the Gunners was another crushing setback for Pep Guardiola’s side, particularly with a run of important games up next.

When Erling Haaland headed in an equalizer at the start of the second half, City looked poised to mount a comeback. But what followed was a disastrous 20-minute period for the defending champion, during which Arsenal scored three goals – the first just moments after the Norwegian’s equalizer – as the host took complete control of the game.

“I only regret the last 25 minutes, we forgot to do what we should do, what we have done for 65, 70 minutes,” Guardiola told reporters, adding: “It’s happened all season – we are giving away too many things. We are aware this cannot happen.”

According to Opta, it was the fourth time that City has conceded four or more goals this season, the most in a single campaign over the course of Guardiola’s managerial career.

Arsenal, looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, got off to a fast start when Manuel Akanji was dispossessed close to the Manchester City goal, allowing Kai Havertz to tee up Martin Ødegaard for the game’s first goal inside two minutes.

David Raya was forced to make a spectacular save onto the crossbar from Joško Gvardiol’s header as City looked for a response, while Havertz also spurned a glorious chance in front of goal to extend Arsenal’s lead.

The home side led at halftime, but a brilliant cross from Savinho was converted by Haaland – the forward’s 19th league goal of the season – to level the match in the 55th minute.

City’s relief was only short-lived, however, as Thomas Partey intercepted a pass and, thanks to a heavy deflection off John Stones, restored Arsenal’s advantage only 38 seconds after the Citizens had leveled.

That proved to be the beginning of City’s undoing. Myles Lewis-Skelly made it 3-1 when he drove into the penalty area and fired a shot past Stefan Ortega for the first goal of his Arsenal career. Giving a heightened sense of drama to the occasion, the 18-year-old marked the goal by mimicking Haaland’s celebration – sitting cross-legged and closing his eyes as if meditating.

Havertz then made amends for his earlier miss when he finished off a counterattack, and the home side completed the rout in stoppage time when another teenager, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, scored with the final act of the game.

Arsenal, having played one more match than Liverpool, is now six points behind its rival in the Premier League title race. Sunday’s victory also extends the team’s unbeaten run against City to five – two wins and three draws.

“A massive performance, massive result and the atmosphere was unbelievable,” said captain Ødegaard. “Such a nice game to play in with the supporters on fire (and) a big result in the end.

“I think it’s a big boost, but to be honest, the belief and everything was there already before the game. Obviously, a big result helps and gives energy and belief to everyone. It was already there but this is another extra boost hopefully.”

The Gunners next face Newcastle in the EFL Cup semifinals, looking to overturn a 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

City, meanwhile, plays Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday before a run of challenging games: a two-legged Champions League tie against Real Madrid and Premier League fixtures against Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest all loom.

With City fourth in the league table, things are not about to get any easier for Guardiola as he wrestles with the most challenging season of his managerial career.

