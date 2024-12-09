‘Raygun: The Musical’ pulled after controversial breakdancer calls in lawyers

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — A musical inspired by viral Olympic breakdancer Raygun was shut down hours before it was due to open on Saturday, after lawyers representing the athlete threatened legal action, the show’s creator said on social media.

Steph Broadbridge, an Australian comedian who wrote and intended to star in “Raygun: The Musical,” said in a video posted on Instagram that the breakdancer’s “lawyers got in touch with the venue and threatened legal action.”

In its debut performance at Sydney venue Kinselas, the parody musical intended to retell the story of Australian breaker Rachael Gunn, widely known as Raygun, whose performance at the Paris Olympics spawned countless memes on social media as well as a backlash against her and the sport itself.

The 37-year-old dancer’s routine consisted of moves including a kangaroo hop, a backward roll and various contortions with her body while lying or crawling on the floor. She did not register a single point across her Olympic battles against breakers from the United States, France and Lithuania in August, losing 18-0 in all three rounds.

“They were worried I was damaging her brand, which I would never do,” said Broadbridge, adding: “They were very concerned that people would think that Rachael Gunn was affiliated with the musical.

“I want to assure everyone that she will not be part of the show. She’s very welcome to come; I would love for her to see it.”

Broadbridge said that anyone who had bought a ticket would be refunded their 10 Australian dollars ($6.45). The proceeds from the event were originally intended to be donated to the Women’s and Girls Emergency Centre – a charity that supports women and children affected by homelessness, domestic violence and systemic disadvantage.

She added that Gunn’s lawyers trademarked the musical’s poster, which featured a silhouette of the breakdancer’s famous kangaroo hop and said she couldn’t perform that dance as Gunn “owns” it.

“That one did puzzle me – I mean, that’s an Olympic-level dance. How would I possibly be able to do that without any formal breakdancing training?” Broadbridge said.

The musical was advertised as including songs like “You May Be a B-girl But You’ll Always Be an A-girl To Me,” “I’m Breaking Down,” and “I Would Have Won But I Pulled a Muscle,” according to its Eventbrite listing. That listing now says the show is called “Breaking: The Musical.”

CNN has contacted Gunn’s management team at the agency Born Bred for comment. In a statement to CNN affiliate 7news, the agency said that “Gunn’s management and legal team is committed to protecting her intellectual property and ensuring that her brand remains strong and respected.”

“While we have immense respect for the credible work and effort that has gone into the development of the show, we must take necessary steps to safeguard Rachael’s creative rights and the integrity of her work,” it said.

“This action is not intended to diminish the contributions of others, but rather to ensure her brand is properly represented and protected in all future endeavours.”

After the furor, Broadbridge apologized to Gunn for “any negativity” she had received as a result of the musical and told The Project that this was “supposed to be me trying to make you feel like the icon I believe that you can be in Australia.”

CNN’s George Ramsay contributed to this report.