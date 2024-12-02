Jacksonville Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence ‘feeling better’ after being concussed from a late hit

By Jacob Lev and Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ruled out with a concussion after taking a late hit in the team’s game against the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Lawrence was hit in the head by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair following a six-yard run. As Lawrence laid on the ground, a scuffle between the two teams broke out.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game along with Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones for the ensuing fight. Jacksonville tight end Evan Engram received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

The 25-year-old Lawrence was eventually taken off the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lawrence gave an update on his health after the game, saying in a post on X: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all”

The Jaguars went on to lose 23-20 and fall to 2-10 on the season as their disappointing season continued.

On Monday, Al-Shaair issued an apology to Lawrence for the hit, while also calling out “racist and Islamophobic” abuse he has received since.

“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that,” he wrote on social media. “My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We both are trying to do the same which is provide for our families!

“I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’

“To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their (villain), to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has never been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

Backup quarterback Mac Jones came in relief of Lawrence, throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said he saw Lawrence at halftime and added he will be “fine” and that he will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Pederson was asked if he thought the play was “dirty” to which he called it “unfortunate.”

“It’s a play no one wants to see in our league,” Pederson said. “Obviously, you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates. I’ve got a lot of respect for (Texans) coach (Demeco) Ryans and I know he doesn’t coach his team that way. We don’t coach our team that way. It’s unfortunate. It really is. I am just glad Trevor (Lawrence) is going to be just fine. … It’s just an unfortunate play.”

Pederson shut down any speculation Lawrence would be shut down for the season, calling it too early to make any such decision.

Ryans also used the word “unfortunate” when describing the situation and Al-Shaair’s decision on the play.

“That’s not what we are coaching,” Ryans said. “Want to be smart in everything we do. … Just need to be smarter as the quarterback is going down. Unfortunate play. Not representative of who Azeez (Al-Shaair) is. Azeez is a smart player. Really great leader for us.

“Not what we are coaching, you don’t want to see if the melee and all of the aftermath. Thats not what we are about. Not representative of us. I’ll talk to Azeez, I’ll address him personally and we will move forward from it.”

Lawrence, who is a former first overall pick out of Clemson in 2021, had missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. He has thrown for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games played.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play on the road at the Tennessee Titans next week.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.