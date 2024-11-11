Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren vows to return following pelvis fracture

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren will miss significant time after fracturing his pelvis during Sunday’s 127-116 home loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Holmgren fell hard to the floor in the first quarter after contesting a layup by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Holmgren stayed down for a few minutes and was eventually helped off the court as he couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg.

Oklahoma City said Monday the 22-year-old suffered a right iliac wing fracture and is expected to return this season. The team will update Holmgren’s condition in eight to 10 weeks.

“Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before,” he posted on X from the hospital early Monday morning.

“On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind.

“Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there (right now) with real problems that don’t heal.”

After the loss, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault noted that the team would need to carry on without the 7-foot-1 star.

“This is a resilient, tough, competitive, adaptive team,” Daigneault said, “And that’s what we’re going to be, regardless of the circumstances.”

The second overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft missed the 2022-23 season with a foot injury. Holmgren suffered the injury while participating in a pro-am game.

In 10 games this season for the (8-2) Thunder, Holmgren averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Last year, the forward/center played all 82 games, averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Oklahoma City hosts the (6-4) Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

