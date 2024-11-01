Manchester United announce Rúben Amorim as team’s new head coach

By Matias Grez and Aleks Klosok, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester United has announced the appointment of Rúben Amorim as the club’s new first-team head coach, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Amorim, a former Portugal international, joins United, pending work visa requirements, from Portuguese side Sporting CP, where he had been the manager since March 2020.

In his first full season in charge at Sporting in the 2020-21 campaign, Amorim led the club to its first Portuguese league title in 19 years, before winning a second title last season.

The 39-year-old has also won the Portuguese League Cup twice with Sporting and once with former club Braga in 2020.

“Rúben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football,” United said in a statement.

The club said Amorim will join on November 11 and his contract will run until June 2027, with a club option for an additional year.

Sporting said in a statement that United will pay the Portuguese club €11 million ($11.95M) as a release fee to hire Amorim as first-team coach.

Ten Hag was sacked following United’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, a result that left the team languishing in 14th place in the Premier League with just 11 points from nine games.

Under the Dutchman, United won the 2023 League Cup and 2024 FA Cup but has struggled desperately in the Premier League. Last season, the team finished eighth, its lowest ever Premier League finish.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, who led United to a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday, will remain in charge of the first team until Amorim arrives.

What this means for United

Analysis by CNN Sport’s Aleks Klosok

Manchester United has acted swiftly and decisively to land their number one target in Amorim, in what is a bold move for all parties.

For INEOS, it’s a signal of intent of following their less than convincing handling of ten Hag’s managerial position.

Amorim – who appeared at two World Cups (2010 and 2014) as a player – had been considered by many European heavyweights before his move to Old Trafford. Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich were said to be interested, before they moved to appoint Hansi Flick and Vincent Kompany respectively.

The 39-year-old was also heavily linked with Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Anfield, while he held talks with West Ham United about succeeding then manager David Moyes.

INEOS can therefore rightly consider it a coup now they have their own manager in place with his stock continuing to rise.

For Amorim himself, it’s a move that represents a step up in quality, stakes and profile.

‘He’s a players’ coach’

Many have praised Amorim’s tactical knowledge, clear communication and energetic management style.

“He’s a players’ coach,” Pedro Pinto, CEO of Empower Sports, told CNN Sport.

“Culturally, he’s so close to the players. He’s 39 years old and he really speaks their language. He connects with them very easily.

“He’s very direct, he’s very precise […] In today’s football, it’s so much more important sometimes to be able to motivate the players than get into the details of the Xs and Os and he does that really well.”

It’s little wonder why many Sporting fans have therefore dreaded that this day would come.

The timing of his departure will come as an added blow with the Leões on track to secure back-to-back league titles for the first time in 70 years.

Yet having already turned down several high-profile opportunities, the lure of one of the biggest clubs in world soccer has ultimately proved too irresistible to turn down.

Familiar territory

Six years ago, Amorim completed a week-long internship under then United manager and Portuguese compatriot José Mourinho.

In 2024, he’ll be surrounded by familiar faces in the form of club captain and former Sporting talisman Bruno Fernandes – who left a matter of months before Amorim’s appointment in Lisbon – Portugal defender Diogo Dalot and Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte, who was another of his former protégés in the Portuguese capital.

Speaking during the recent October international break, Fernandes was full of praise for his compatriot.

“Since Mr. Amorim arrived at Sporting, they became one of the teams that play better and most consistent football,” he said.

“It’s not easy to win titles at Sporting. Sporting was 20 years without winning trophies. Mr. Amorim came and won two and that proves his work has been good.”

There’s no denying that the task that lies ahead is a daunting one.

On and off the pitch, United lags far behind not only its city rival, Manchester City, but also Liverpool and Arsenal, among others.

The Red Devils currently sit a feeble 14th in the English Premier League but do have the chance to win both the Europa League and two domestic cup competitions this season.

Uphill task

In the short-term, the question will be whether Amorim can mold his tried and tested 3-4-3 system around the existing personnel he will have at his disposal.

There’s no denying that quality lies within the squad, and it’ll be up to Amorim to channel his man management skills and tactical adeptness to get a tune out a series of underperforming players.

“Sir Alex Ferguson for so many years introduced a culture that was a culture of winning,” Pinto added to CNN.

“There was discipline, there was determination, there was a never-say-die attitude and, since he left, I think that’s what’s been missing.

“They really need to get behind him (Amorim) and say, ‘We’re getting you. We believe in you. We’re going to give you a proper chance.’”

Amorim has already shown the ability to revive one of Portugal’s sleeping giants.

Time will tell whether the Portuguese can muster those same powers to conjure up another miracle at United.

