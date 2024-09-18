NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski retires from ESPN to become basketball general manager at alma mater

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Known for the “Woj Bomb” from his relentless NBA breaking news and reporting, ESPN’s senior insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another one on Wednesday.

Wojnarowski is retiring from the news industry to become general manager of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University, he announced.

“Thirty-seven years ago, the Hartford Courant gave me my first byline and I never stopped chasing the thrill of it all. This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski posted on social media. “I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make.

“Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful. I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers. No one has benefitted more than me from the belief, trust and generosity of others.”

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro praised the sportswriter’s work over the years.

“I’ve known and admired Woj since we first worked together at Yahoo! in 2007. His work ethic is second to none. He’s extraordinarily talented and fearless. He has led the industry at ESPN, and his dedication to the craft and to fans is legendary,” Pitaro said in a statement. “While we will miss his daily output, we completely understand his decision to make a lifestyle change and slow down a bit.

“We know he will continue to thrive in this next chapter, and he has our collective gratitude and support.”

Wojnarowski joined ESPN in 2017 as its senior NBA insider. Prior to ESPN, he worked for Yahoo Sports for nearly 10 years. He also worked at The Record of New Jersey, The Fresno Bee and The Waterbury (Conn.) Republican-American.

“After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own,” he added.

The award-winning journalist will advise the St. Bonaventure coaching staff on name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, managing the transfer portal, fundraising and recruiting, among other things.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men’s basketball program,” Wojnarowski said in a statement.

“In these changing times of college sports, I’m eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment.”

Last season, the Bonnies finished with a 20-13 overall record, 9-9 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The three-time National Sports Media Association’s National Sportswriter of the Year graduated from the school in 1991.

He was named the Alumnus of the Year in 2019 and inducted onto the Russell Jandoli School’s Wall of Distinguished Graduates.

Wojnarowski will be introduced at a news conference next Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

