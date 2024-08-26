American soccer icon Megan Rapinoe has jersey retired by former NWSL club Seattle Reign

By Jacob Lev and Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — American soccer icon Megan Rapinoe had her jersey retired by her former National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club Seattle Reign FC ahead of its match against the North Carolina Courage on Sunday.

The two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist received her No. 15 jersey in a frame and a nice ovation from the 16,598 fans on hand at Lumen Field, the team’s second-largest attendance ever for a regular season game.

The 39-year-old Rapinoe called it a “very special day” and thanked the club, fans and her family for the honor.

“Just know that every time I look at that number, I am going to see you,” Rapinoe said at the ceremony while addressing fans. “Every Pride flag. Every trans rights flag.

Ever Black Lives Matter flag. And every equal pay flag. And every ‘F**k Portland’ flag.

“And I’m going to see purple hair and pink hair and a short stain of blue hair. And I’m going to see families that I feel like I grew up with and people that I shared crazy moments with… Just know that when you’re looking up and thinking about me, I’m looking up there and thinking about all of you and all the incredible moments that we shared.”

Rapinoe retired from soccer at the end of the 2023 NWSL season.

In addition to her many on-field achievements, Rapinoe is well-known for her work on social issues, ranging from LGBTQ+ rights to racial inequality to gender and pay equity. In 2022, Rapinoe became the first soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Just to every fan and everybody who has supported this club, not just me but just supported this entire club for all of these years,” Rapinoe added. “Just thank you from the bottom of my heart. It means more to me than I can ever even imagine being able to find the words to say. … I was a part of the first 11 years of the club as a player. I’ll be a part of the next 111 as a fan alongside you guys.”

A banner with Rapinoe’s face was lifted atop Lumen Field with “You Changed the Game #15” written on it while fans lifted cards that spelled out “R15E” in pink and black.

Stoppage-time winner for Seattle

Rapinoe’s ceremony preceded what turned out to be a memorable night for the Reign in the side’s first match back after the league’s break for the Olympic Games.

After a cagey first half, the tide began to turn in Seattle’s favor. Ji So-yun, Jordyn Huitema and Tziarra King all had chances that forced saves from Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy, while Jaelin Howell struck the woodwork after coming off the bench for her debut.

The game appeared destined to end in a goalless draw as the Reign became increasingly frustrated, but teenager Emeri Adames had other ideas.

Seven minutes into stoppage time, substitute Veronica Latsko whipped a cross in the box that Adames rose highest to meet, with Murphy unable to keep out the 18-year-old’s header to send the home crowd into rapturous celebration.

The game-winner officially went down as a Murphy own goal, but Seattle’s players didn’t seem to mind as they mobbed Adames who eventually escaped to the corner flag with arms outstretched to hit Rapinoe’s iconic celebration.

The win was the Reign’s first regular season victory since May 3, but also meant that the team extended its unbeaten streak to five games, having drawn the previous four matches.

Head coach Laura Harvey also became the first NWSL coach to reach 100 wins – the English manager is the winningest coach in league history.

