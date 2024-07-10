US men’s soccer head coach Gregg Berhalter fired after disappointing Copa America exit

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Gregg Berhalter has been fired as the head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team following the squad’s Copa America elimination, the US Soccer Federation announced on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old faced immense criticism after his US squad was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America this month. The competition is ongoing with all games being played in the United States.

Berhalter, who was hired in 2018, eventually received a new contract in 2023 after leading the team to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The federation’s sporting director, Matt Crocker, has begun the search for Berhalter’s replacement, according to US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” Cone said in a federation release.

“(Crocker will) ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success,” she said.

Berhalter finishes with a record of 44-17-13 in 74 matches. He also led the squad to a Gold Cup victory in 2021 and two CONCACAF Nations League titles.

Berhalter has “earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward,” Crocker said in the release.

“Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process,” Crocker added.

The US, Canada and Mexico will co-host the World Cup in 2026.

“US Soccer is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure our success on the pitch and we are dedicated to fostering a culture that leads to winning,” the organization said.

The men’s team is next scheduled to play on September 7 in an international friendly against Canada at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

