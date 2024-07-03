Kelsey Plum scores 34 points as Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana Fever in front of largest WNBA crowd in 25 years

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Kelsey Plum scored 34 points as the Las Vegas Aces eased to an 88-69 win over Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever on Tuesday in front of the largest WNBA regular season crowd since 1999.

The official attendance of 20,366 is the fifth-largest crowd in WNBA history and broke the Aces’ franchise record by almost 3,000.

The game was moved from the Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Aces’ regular home, to the bigger T-Mobile Arena to accommodate the increased demand for tickets due to Clark’s visit.

Plum, who reached the 3,000 career points milestone, finished with a stat line of 34 points, six rebounds and five assists for the two-time defending champions, while two-time MVP A’ja Wilson had 28 points, nine rebounds, two steals and five blocks.

Guard Jackie Young recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

Clark, on the same day she was named a WNBA All-Star alongside fellow rookie Angel Reese, also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists but struggled with her shooting, going 1-of-7 from three-point range.

Kelsey Mitchell scored a team-high 23 points, while Aliyah Boston also contributed a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

“I think we missed quite a few shots that we usually make,” Clark said, per TNT Sports. “It’s tough to beat a team like this not being able to score the ball at the rate they did.

“There were moments where we played really good basketball, our third quarter was really great and we come out in the fourth and we didn’t start well at all and the game was kind of over from there.”

The Aces extend their winning run to five games and improve to 11-6 on the season, while the Fever fall to 8-13.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.