Kyle Larson wins by 0.001 seconds in closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history

(CNN) — Capping off a weekend of photo finishes, Kyle Larson won NASCAR’s AdventHealth 400 by a staggering 0.001 seconds in Kansas on Sunday.

Unlike the Kentucky Derby won by Mystik Dan on Saturday, not even the naked eye could separate who finished first out of Larson and eventual second-place finisher Chris Buescher in a photo finish.

The finish was so close that Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing (RFK Racing), Buescher’s team, and commentators on the broadcast originally believed Buescher had done enough to secure victory.

The RFK team could be seen on the broadcast jubilantly celebrating before the official result was finalized.

Eventually, Hendrick Motorsports’ Larson was declared winner in the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history, per NASCAR.

“That was wild,” Larson said to FS1 following the race. “It was crazy. I mean that race from start to finish was amazing.

“You guys got your money’s worth today and I’m just proud to be a part of the show.”

With both drivers bumping each other and ending up neck and neck as the finish approached, neither racer could be sure that they were the victor. However, Larson was originally told he had finished in second.

“I didn’t know if I won or not, I was pumped for the finish,” Larson added as he explained his spotter said it was a second-place finish before celebrating wildly down the radio when he found out Larson had won.

While Larson was jubilant post-race, Buescher was equally as disappointed.

“I don’t know what to say right now. I haven’t seen a replay other than just a picture and I sure can’t see it in that picture,” a dejected Buescher told FS1.

“It sucks to be that close,” Buescher said before adding that the outcome of the race hurt.

