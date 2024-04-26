‘Win the trophy. That’s what we can achieve,’ says Trent Alexander-Arnold of England’s chances at Euro 2024

By Zayn Nabbi and Darren Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold says that the England squad will head to Euro 2024 believing it can win the European Championship in Germany this summer.

Speaking to CNN’s Senior Sports Analyst Darren Lewis, the Three Lions defender was bullish about England’s chances at the Euros.

“Win the trophy. That’s what we can achieve,” said Alexander-Arnold. “It’s on us to go and do it. I think we’ve got a good chance.

“People will say we’re one of the favorites. It’s the furthest thing from arrogance, but you have to have confidence and believe you can win it, otherwise you can’t.

“If you don’t believe you can, then you never will. So, look, we’ll go out there as a team. We’ll believe we can. But we know we have to perform in the way that we know we can to go and do it.”

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t featured much in 2024 due to a knee injury; the 25-year-old has recently returned to action in the Premier League with Liverpool, scoring a sublime free-kick against Fulham in a 3-1 win on April 21 for the Merseyside club.

Now, his goal is to prove to England boss Gareth Southgate that he is worth a place in the squad and build on his 23 international appearances.

It might surprise people to hear where Alexander-Arnold believes is his best position for the national team: in midfield alongside Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

“I would say midfield, I think, in an England shirt,” said Alexander-Arnold, who usually plays for Liverpool in defense as a right-back.

“I see myself as a midfielder, and that’s down to the conversations I’ve had with the manager,” he added.

“If it comes down to it, look, clearly I can play at right back and I can do a good job there. But with the conversations I’ve had with the manager and how he’s kind of spoken to me about the position, it is a midfield role – I see an opportunity there.”

Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of Euro 2020 after sustaining a thigh injury in the build-up to the competition and missed being part of England’s run to the final, where the Three Lions ultimately lost on penalties to Italy. During the 2022 World Cup, the Liverpool star was an unused substitute on four occasions and played just 33 minutes in Qatar.

“I want to start at the Euros. I want to be a name on the teamsheet,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It’s difficult because I play at right-back for my club, but I believe it’s achievable. So I’ve got to go and do it really.”

